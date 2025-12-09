UAE shares higher education governance best practices with visiting GCC delegation

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) welcomed a delegation from the ministries of higher education and scientific research of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. This visit was part of the implementation of the outcomes of the 24th Meeting of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research, held in Doha, Qatar, last year. The aim is to organise regular visits among member states to exchange experience and best practices in developing the higher education sector and enhancing international rankings.