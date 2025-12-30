GOLD/FOREX
Education

UAE to overhaul governance of higher education and research

Legislation introduces rules governing the licensing and classification of institutions

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: The UAE government has issued a federal decree law on higher education and scientific research, introducing a comprehensive legislative framework designed to strengthen governance across the sector, enhance quality and competitiveness, and better align educational outcomes with the evolving needs of the labour market.

The new law applies to all higher education institutions and technical and vocational education and training providers operating across the country, establishing a unified national approach to regulation, accreditation, and oversight.

Under the decree, national regulatory frameworks are set out for higher education and scientific research, including clear systems for licensing higher education institutions, implementing the National Qualifications Framework, and regulating classification, performance quality, and oversight. The law also formalises governance structures for scientific research and technical and vocational education and training.

The legislation introduces comprehensive rules governing the licensing and classification of higher education institutions, as well as the accreditation of academic programmes. It requires sound governance and effective management, with all programmes subject to accreditation standards approved by the ministry to ensure consistent academic quality.

The decree prohibits the establishment or operation of any higher education institution, or the promotion or provision of higher education programmes and services, without obtaining institutional licensure from the ministry. This requirement applies equally to institutions operating within free zones, which must also secure local permits and programme accreditation, alongside clearly defined coordination and oversight mechanisms between federal and local authorities.

The law further regulates electronic, digital, and blended education, setting standards for the accreditation of academic and professional programmes while safeguarding data protection and intellectual property rights.

In addition, the decree mandates the periodic classification and evaluation of higher education institutions, with results to be published publicly. This measure is intended to enhance transparency, encourage continuous improvement, and strengthen competitiveness across the higher education sector.

Through this legislation, the UAE aims to create a cohesive and forward-looking framework that supports lifelong learning, ensures educational quality, and positions higher education as a key driver of national development.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
