UAE announces new higher education rules in Ajman: What students need to know

Ministry partners with the local government to enforce strict licensing and accreditation
Ajman: The UAE has announced stricter rules for higher education institutions in one of its emirates, establishing new oversight mechanisms to ensure educational quality and programme accreditation.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council – Ajman to regulate licensing and accreditation of universities and colleges operating in the emirate.
Under the new agreement, all higher education institutions (HEIs) in Ajman must meet the ministry's licensing requirements before they can operate. Academic programmes will also require ministry accreditation to ensure official recognition of awarded degrees.
The collaboration aims to unify procedures across institutions, facilitate data exchange and promote joint oversight to maintain the highest standards of governance and accreditation.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said: "The MoU reflects the UAE's vision to strengthen cooperation between federal and local entities to create an educational environment aligned with national aspirations. It aims to unify procedures, facilitate regular data and reports exchanges and promote joint oversight to uphold the highest standards of governance, supporting the UAE's vision to build a flexible, integrated higher education system."
Al Awar added: "This partnership will empower Ajman-based HEIs to design academic programmes that align with national priorities, labour market needs and student aspirations. We will continue collaborating with public and private partners to promote quality and continuous improvement in higher education and research."
Dr Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council – Ajman, noted that the MoU falls within the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, to strengthen cooperation with federal entities in developing the emirate's educational system in line with the highest standards.
Al Matrooshi added: "This collaboration establishes a strategic partnership between the Ajman government and MoHESR to ensure quality education, empower national talent and support Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE's sustainable development goals."
The partnership involves joint oversight of HEIs’ compliance with approved standards, aiming to streamline audits and improve educational quality across the board.
The ministry said the agreement aligns with the ministry's efforts to unify governance and accreditation across the country, enhance HEIs' future readiness and strengthen their role in driving sustainable development.
