UAE announces new higher education rules in Ajman: What students need to know

Al Awar added: "This partnership will empower Ajman-based HEIs to design academic programmes that align with national priorities, labour market needs and student aspirations. We will continue collaborating with public and private partners to promote quality and continuous improvement in higher education and research."

Aligning with Ajman Vision 2030

Dr Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council – Ajman, noted that the MoU falls within the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, to strengthen cooperation with federal entities in developing the emirate's educational system in line with the highest standards.

Al Matrooshi added: "This collaboration establishes a strategic partnership between the Ajman government and MoHESR to ensure quality education, empower national talent and support Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE's sustainable development goals."

Streamlining oversight processes

The partnership involves joint oversight of HEIs’ compliance with approved standards, aiming to streamline audits and improve educational quality across the board.

The ministry said the agreement aligns with the ministry's efforts to unify governance and accreditation across the country, enhance HEIs' future readiness and strengthen their role in driving sustainable development.