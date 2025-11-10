GOLD/FOREX
Ajman announces flexible hours, remote work and family leave for employees

New law aims to boost work-life balance and family support

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Employees to benefit from remote work, flexible hours, and family-friendly leave
Ajman: Employees in Ajman will soon enjoy greater flexibility at work following the approval of general principles for developing the emirate’s Human Resources Law by the Ajman Executive Council. The council is chaired by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Flexible work options

The new framework introduces flexible working hours and remote work opportunities, aiming to improve employee well-being and support family stability.

Expanded family-friendly leave

The law includes a broader system of leaves such as parental, maternity, paternity, marriage, and bereavement leave. It also provides caregiving leave for people of determination.

Special provisions for parents and caregivers

Employees who are pregnant or raising five or more children will benefit from additional work-hour flexibility, underlining Ajman’s commitment to creating a balanced, inclusive, and supportive work environment.

Related Topics:
UAEAjman

