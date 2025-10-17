UAE clarifies key rules on working hours, wages, leave for private sector

The guide further outlines various forms of leave available to private-sector employees under federal labor law. These include a minimum of 30 days of paid annual leave per year of service, as well as several types of special leave: five days of bereavement leave following the death of a spouse, three days for the death of a first-degree relative, and five days of parental leave for either parent within the first six months of childbirth. Emirati employees who have completed at least two years of service are also entitled to study leave to sit for exams, while citizens performing mandatory national service are granted leave in accordance with UAE laws.