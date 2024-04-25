Other aspects to know about your salary payment in the UAE

Article 22 of the UAE labour law also stipulates some additional aspects, like where you salary should be stated and how you should be paid.



Article (22) of UAE Labour Law - Defining the amount or type of wage and its payment

1. The amount or type of wage shall be specified in the employment contract, and if it is not specified, the competent court shall specify it as a labour dispute.



2. The employer shall pay the salaries or wages to its workers on their due dates in accordance with the regulations approved in the Ministry, as well as the conditions, rules and procedures specified by the Implementing Regulation hereof.



3. The salaries shall be paid in UAE Dirham and may be paid in another currency if it is agreed upon between both parties in the employment contract.