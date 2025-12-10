UAE launches smarter, fully digital Wage Protection System with real-time salary tracking

The enhanced version also strengthens labour-market stability by improving the governance of the WPS framework through regulatory oversight and reinforcing employer compliance with the Labour Relations Regulation Law and related decisions. It further boosts the efficiency and flexibility of the labour market through an integrated digital financial ecosystem. Additionally, the system provides an accurate database that supports planning and strategic decision-making, protects the rights of all parties through an automated, intelligent monitoring framework, and enhances integration between government, banking, and financial entities to ensure transaction governance, reduce wage-related labour disputes, and improve transparency and competitiveness all in alignment with the UAE Vision 2031 objectives.