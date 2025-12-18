GOLD/FOREX
Unstable weather prompts remote work in Ajman on Friday

Government prioritises safety amid expected weather fluctuations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Decision aims to protect employees while maintaining service continuity.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ajman: The Ajman government has announced that its employees will work remotely on Friday, December 19, in response to the expected weather conditions and ongoing atmospheric fluctuations affecting the UAE.

The decision applies to staff across all government entities in the emirate, except for roles that require physical presence, as determined by the relevant authority within each government body.

The move aims to safeguard employees while ensuring the continuity of government services.

