Explained: When time spent commuting counts as working hours in the UAE?

MOHRE explains three exceptions under labour law
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has clarified that time spent commuting between a worker’s home and workplace is not counted as working hours, except in three specific circumstances.
In a statement according to Al Khaleej newspaper, the ministry said the first exception applies when workers are travelling in employer-provided transport during severe weather conditions, in response to official warnings issued by the National Centre of Meteorology about weather changes and instability.
The second covers time spent in employer-provided transport if it is delayed due to a traffic accident or an emergency breakdown.
The third applies when both parties explicitly agree in the employment contract that commuting time will be counted as working hours.
The ministry urged private sector companies and institutions to exercise caution and take all necessary occupational health and safety measures to protect workers during periods of exceptional weather.
Employers were also instructed to comply with guidance issued by relevant local authorities in each emirate regarding weather conditions and their impact on business operations.
The ministry further noted that employers are permitted to require employees to work overtime, provided it does not exceed two additional hours per day.
Exceptions may be made where overtime is necessary to prevent serious loss, avert a dangerous incident or address its consequences. In all cases, total working hours must not exceed 144 hours over any three-week period.
Separately, the ministry outlined electronic steps available through the Tas’heel system for requesting permission to transfer and use a worker from one establishment to another.
The process includes submitting the request online, entering the relevant establishment and job offer reference numbers, selecting the type of electronic signature card, and completing personal, passport and contact details.
Applicants must ensure that the passport is valid for at least six months, upload the required documents, review the application and complete payment electronically to receive a transaction receipt.
