How AI will really change the way we work by 2026

AI evolves to practical tools as Middle East firms ramp up investments

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: Artificial intelligence adoption surges worldwide, with the Middle East poised to add over $232 billion to GDP by 2035 through focused strategies on skills and infrastructure. Organisations move from experimentation to execution, and, according to Alteryx, these are the five key predictions for how AI will mature in 2026. Leaders can expect a pivot toward measurable results over flashy overhauls.

Precision automation replaces big agents

Enterprise dreams of all-purpose AI agents fade as reality sets in. MIT research reveals 95% of broad AI rollouts delivered no real value, prompting a course correction. In 2026, focus sharpens on narrow, domain-specific automation for tasks such as finance, procurement, and support.

Targeted agents integrate into existing systems, yielding quicker returns than wholesale rebuilds. This pragmatic turn prioritises defensible impact, letting companies automate pain points without upending operations.

Business units take AI reins

IT departments once dominated AI budgets, but business leaders are now stepping forward. CEOs empower CFOs, sales heads and operations managers to pinpoint problems and deploy solutions directly. AI spending follows suit, flowing to teams closest to revenue and results.

Regional surveys back the shift, with 69% of Middle East firms planning higher AI outlays next year. Confidence grows when those who grasp daily challenges drive adoption, ensuring tools align with operational realities.

Data officers embrace pragmatism

Chief Data and Analytics Officers redefine their mandate. Gone is the push for perfect data ecosystems; 2026 demands progress with the resources available. Leaders prioritise rapid insights over flawless preparation, shifting from "fix first" to "deliver now."

This evolution accelerates testing and scaling, helping business units unlock value without endless cleanup. Pragmatic CDAOs bridge data gaps to fuel decisions, proving outcomes matter more than architecture.

Mission-driven squads lead the charge

Large AI teams give way to compact, specialised units tackling high-impact cases. These squads blend business experts, data pros and engineers on agentic and composite AI projects tied to core needs.

Alteryx data shows that 9 in 10 Middle East respondents credit AI with transforming their work last year, while 94% of global analysts shape strategy. UAE initiatives, such as the 1 Million AI Talents programme, build talent pools for these agile groups, enabling swift execution.

Execution trumps experimentation

AI enters a results-oriented phase, rewarding firms that solve tangible issues and scale successes. Regional momentum, bolstered by investment and skills programs, fosters confident adoption. Middle East businesses lead with a practical focus, turning ambition into sustained advantage.

The year ahead favours precision over promise. Empowered units, realistic data strategies and focused teams position organisations to capture AI's full potential amid accelerating global uptake.

