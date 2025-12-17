The BTS leader says he doesn’t plan to buy a car and did it to overcome a long-held fear
On Tuesday, RM shared a series of photos on social media with the caption "Jogogakha," a Buddhist phrase meaning "look at your own feet". It's often interpreted as a reminder to seek truth and realisation within yourself rather than looking outward. The introspective tone immediately sparked discussion among fans.
One photo shows RM seated inside a car, head slightly bowed as he takes a quiet selfie. Another revealed that he's officially obtained a standard Class 2 driver's license in Korea.
The timing of the post wasn't random. Earlier that day, BTS appeared together for a full-group live broadcast on Weverse, marking a rare moment of casual interaction among all the members.
During the livestream, RM casually dropped the news. "Everyone, I, Kim Nam-joon, got my driver's license."
J-Hope immediately teased him, mentioning rumors that RM had failed the test once. RM laughed and confirmed it. "I crossed the center line while making a U-turn. The paint was faded," he explained. He had to take the road test twice. "I can drive, but I can't park. I need more practice."
What resonated most with fans was RM's explanation for why he pursued the license in the first place.
"I don't plan on buying my own car," he said. "I just wanted to try it. I wanted to overcome my trauma."
It was a vulnerable admission from someone who's typically private about personal struggles. For RM, getting his license wasn't about practicality or convenience. It was about facing something that had held him back and proving to himself that he could do it.
Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for a highly anticipated full-group comeback scheduled for March, following the members' staggered completion of mandatory military service. Fans are counting down the days until all seven members are back together on stage.
For now, RM's driver's license story is a reminder that even global superstars face personal challenges. And sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is simply try.
