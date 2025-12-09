“I think I may have made a lot of ARMYs feel tired with the livestream two days ago. I’m really sorry. I got so many messages about it from people who were worried about me. I regret turning it on now, but at the time, I was just feeling frustrated. I’m sorry ㅠ Please look at me kindly, just a little. I’ll focus on making music, practicing choreography, thinking of new content, and sleeping well, and I’ll just live like that.”