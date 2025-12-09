BTS's leader also gave an update about his life, and his driving license
Last week, BTS's leader RM worried fans after a rather painful livestream, where he discussed the accusations, the team had been facing. He issued a heartfelt apology following last week’s viral livestream that sparked debate among fans.
On December 8, RM took to WeVerse with a new post, sharing a sweet photo of himself sending a heart to fans and reflecting on recent events. The focus of the post? Apologizing for his livestream from two days prior, where he openly discussed the struggles he and BTS have faced over the past few years — including moments when disbandment felt like a possibility.
While many fans were overwhelmed by his honesty and vulnerability, some critics called his candid remarks “disrespectful” to ARMY. RM’s post makes it clear he regrets letting frustration take over during the livestream.
“I think I may have made a lot of ARMYs feel tired with the livestream two days ago. I’m really sorry. I got so many messages about it from people who were worried about me. I regret turning it on now, but at the time, I was just feeling frustrated. I’m sorry ㅠ Please look at me kindly, just a little. I’ll focus on making music, practicing choreography, thinking of new content, and sleeping well, and I’ll just live like that.”
RM also gave fans a peek into his life offstage. He’s gearing up for his driving test (“Yesterday I put on the sticker for driving practice, and drove through all 4 practice courses. It was scary but I didn’t crash”), catching movies (“I watched The Color of Pomegranates”), and moving back home after six months now that his interior is finished.
Even his snow duck didn’t survive the warm weather: “I took out the mold to make a snow duck, but everything melted. It’s so cold, so please dress warmly and don’t catch a cold.”
