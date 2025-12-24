AI and the new playbook for sports fan engagement

IBM research shows that 82% of the surveyed express trust in AI-generated sports content
Dubai: The sports industry is at a critical moment of transformation. Fan expectations are rising, technology is fundamentally reshaping how audiences engage with sports content, and the media landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented.
IBM’s 2025 global study of 20,000 sports fans validates what industry leaders are experiencing: Fans are demanding more personalized, connected, and technology-enhanced non-stop experiences than ever before. AI now sits at the center of that shift, redefining what fans expect before, during and after every event.
Our research shows that 82% of the surveyed express trust in AI-generated sports content. UAE respondents have identified real-time event updates (49%) and personalized content (45%) as their top priorities for AI-enhanced sports engagement. That level of openness gives broadcasters, leagues and technology providers a mandate to use AI thoughtfully — to enhance insight, access and storytelling, underpinned by strong principles of transparency and responsibility. For technology partners, the priority now is to pair innovation with trust, so AI augments the experience around sport rather than distracting from it.
A vast majority (96%) of the fans surveyed in the UAE consume sports content beyond watching events, primarily through social media. They are mostly turning to video highlights (57%), post-event recaps (37%), and player interviews (29%) to stay connected to their favorite sports. For rights holders, this means that influence is earned as much between fixtures as during them, through timely context, intelligent curation and formats designed around how people consume content.
Social media influencers play a prominent role here, with 67% of UAE followers engaging with them for analysis and predictions. Interestingly, 85% find storytelling important to how they experience or connect with sports. The strategic opportunity is to work with this creator ecosystem and the platforms behind it to co-develop experiences that preserve the integrity of the sport while extending its reach into new communities.
Only 14% of UAE fans think their sports viewing habits will remain unchanged over the next two years – 45% expect to attend more events in person and 41% plan to watch more live content. The respondents agree that greater access to players and teams (83%), personalization capabilities (83%), and faster recaps (82%) will improve their digital sports experience. In practice, this calls for a coordinated response across stadiums, media companies and technology vendors to deliver live, high-quality and increasingly personalized journeys that feel consistent, regardless of where the fan starts.
Three critical trends have emerged from our research – fans want ‘always-on’ multi-screen sports coverage, AI-powered personalization and insights, and deeper community-driven experiences. For sports organizations, understanding these shifts isn’t just strategic – it’s essential for designing more engaging digital platforms, producing AI-enhanced content, and scaling offerings to meet fans where they are.
At IBM, we recognize the power of advanced technology to bring fans closer to the sports they are passionate about. Some of the world’s most iconic sports events – from Wimbledon and the Masters Tournament to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and ESPN Fantasy Football – choose us to design, develop, and deliver their world-class digital experiences.
During the recent Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, we enabled Tifosi engaging with the Scuderia Ferrari HP team app to benefit from generative AI for the first time. The reimagined app now includes an all-new Race Centre, featuring AI-generated race summaries, and Racing Insights with dynamic visuals – all built with IBM watsonx. This is an important step forward in creating a more immersive experience for the one in five F1 fans worldwide who use apps dedicated to their favorite sport. It also illustrates how teams and partners can use AI to translate complex race data into stories that deepen loyalty and open new services for fans.
In addition, we have recently initiated a collaboration with Agassi Sports Entertainment to transform the global racquet sports landscape through next-generation AI. Set to launch in 2026, our innovative digital platform will leverage IBM watsonx.ai, computer vision technology, and advanced video analytics to deliver professional-grade coaching directly to players’ mobile devices.
Sports organizations that embrace emerging technologies have the potential to change the game by creating a new blueprint for fan engagement that blurs the boundaries between digital and live experiences. This way, they can unlock interactive access for everyone, connecting fans to moments that count. The question for sports organizations is therefore not whether to adopt AI, but how to unlock the full value of their data, heritage and communities in a way that earns trust and creates a sustainable advantage with the next generation of fans.
- The writer is the General Manager of IBM Middle East and Africa.
