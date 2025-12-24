AI and the new playbook for sports fan engagement

During the recent Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, we enabled Tifosi engaging with the Scuderia Ferrari HP team app to benefit from generative AI for the first time. The reimagined app now includes an all-new Race Centre, featuring AI-generated race summaries, and Racing Insights with dynamic visuals – all built with IBM watsonx. This is an important step forward in creating a more immersive experience for the one in five F1 fans worldwide who use apps dedicated to their favorite sport. It also illustrates how teams and partners can use AI to translate complex race data into stories that deepen loyalty and open new services for fans.