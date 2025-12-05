GOLD/FOREX
BTS sweep Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global most-streamed K-Pop Artists— mic drop, as usual

From global rankings to Korea’s most-played everything, the BTS universe ruled it all

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
BTS: RM, JIN, V, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, Suga and Jimin reunited in June, 2025.
BTS may have missed out on Grammy nods and MAMA wins this year, but their fanbase clearly didn’t get the memo. Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here — and BTS dominates anyway. Wrapped dropped on December 4, and while everyone was busy checking which songs exposed their emotional damage, the charts revealed one thing: the Bangtan boys still own the streams.

From global rankings to Korea’s most-played everything, the BTS universe ruled it all — group, solo, remixes, you name it.

Global Charts

Most-streamed K-pop artists (Global)

  • BTS

  • Stray Kids

  • Jennie

  • Rosé

  • HUNTR/X

  • TWICE

  • BLACKPINK

  • Jungkook

  • ENHYPEN

  • KATSEYE

Most-streamed K-pop tracks (Global)

The BTS solo lineup basically turned this list into their personal mixtape.

  • “APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

  • “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” Cast

  • “Who” – Jimin

  • “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin

  • “like JENNIE” – Jennie

  • “Your Idol” – Saja Boys + “KPop Demon Hunters” cast

  • “Soda Pop” – Saja Boys + “KPop Demon Hunters” cast

  • “Seven (feat. Latto)” – Jungkook

  • “How It’s Done” – HUNTR/X & “KPop Demon Hunters” cast

  • “Gabriela” – KATSEYE

Korea charts

Most streamed artists (Korea)

It's basically a Bangtan family meeting.

  • Jimin

  • Lim Young Woong

  • Jin

  • Jungkook

  • PLAVE

  • G-Dragon

  • BIGBANG

  • aespa

  • NewJeans

  • DAY6

Most streamed songs (Korea)

  • “Who” – Jimin

  • “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin

  • “Seven (feat. Latto)” – Jungkook

  • “Winter Ahead” – V, Park Hyo Shin

  • “Standing Next to You” – Jungkook

  • “Be Mine” – Jimin

  • “Heavenly Ever After” – Lim Young Woong

  • “Dash” – PLAVE

  • “Warmth” – Lim Young Woong

  • “Home” – Lim Young Woong

Most streamed albums (Korea)

BTS members said: why stop at songs when you can rule albums too?

  • “MUSE” – Jimin

  • “GOLDEN” – Jungkook

  • “Echo” – Jin

  • “KPop Demon Hunters” – Cast

  • “IM HERO” – Lim Young Woong

  • “IM HERO 2” – Lim Young Woong

  • “Übermensch” – G-Dragon

  • “MADE” – BIGBANG

  • “Happy – :’) (Remixes)” – Jin

  • “Ruby” – Jennie

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
