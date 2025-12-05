From global rankings to Korea’s most-played everything, the BTS universe ruled it all
BTS may have missed out on Grammy nods and MAMA wins this year, but their fanbase clearly didn’t get the memo. Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here — and BTS dominates anyway. Wrapped dropped on December 4, and while everyone was busy checking which songs exposed their emotional damage, the charts revealed one thing: the Bangtan boys still own the streams.
BTS
Stray Kids
Jennie
Rosé
HUNTR/X
TWICE
BLACKPINK
Jungkook
ENHYPEN
KATSEYE
The BTS solo lineup basically turned this list into their personal mixtape.
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” Cast
“Who” – Jimin
“Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin
“like JENNIE” – Jennie
“Your Idol” – Saja Boys + “KPop Demon Hunters” cast
“Soda Pop” – Saja Boys + “KPop Demon Hunters” cast
“Seven (feat. Latto)” – Jungkook
“How It’s Done” – HUNTR/X & “KPop Demon Hunters” cast
“Gabriela” – KATSEYE
It's basically a Bangtan family meeting.
Jimin
Lim Young Woong
Jin
Jungkook
PLAVE
G-Dragon
BIGBANG
aespa
NewJeans
DAY6
“Who” – Jimin
“Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin
“Seven (feat. Latto)” – Jungkook
“Winter Ahead” – V, Park Hyo Shin
“Standing Next to You” – Jungkook
“Be Mine” – Jimin
“Heavenly Ever After” – Lim Young Woong
“Dash” – PLAVE
“Warmth” – Lim Young Woong
“Home” – Lim Young Woong
BTS members said: why stop at songs when you can rule albums too?
“MUSE” – Jimin
“GOLDEN” – Jungkook
“Echo” – Jin
“KPop Demon Hunters” – Cast
“IM HERO” – Lim Young Woong
“IM HERO 2” – Lim Young Woong
“Übermensch” – G-Dragon
“MADE” – BIGBANG
“Happy – :’) (Remixes)” – Jin
“Ruby” – Jennie
