GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

BTS's Jungkook becomes the new face of Chanel Beauty: How the Golden Maknae just raised the glam game

When K-pop charisma meets French couture, you get this

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
BTS Jungkook had earlier modelled for Calvin Klein too.
BTS Jungkook had earlier modelled for Calvin Klein too.

BTS golden boy Jungkook just added another crown to his collection — the 28-year-old singer, songwriter, and all-round icon is now Chanel’s global ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty.

Announced on Chanel Beauty’s Instagram on December 11, the post read, “Chanel is pleased to announce Jung Kook as global ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty.” Jungkook, naturally, is thrilled: “Chanel is a pioneering house that cherishes its timeless heritage while constantly reinventing itself with modernity… this partnership is especially meaningful to me.”

Chanel’s Thomas du Pré de Saint Maure praised Jungkook for his artistry and influence on a new generation — basically, a perfect match.

BTS and collaborations

And he isn’t new to luxury collabs: he’s already Calvin Klein’s brand ambassador, proving he can do casual cool and haute couture. In his first campaign for the iconic American label, Jungkook modelled key pieces like ‘90s straight denim, oversized jackets, and classic logo tees, marking a high‑profile fusion of K‑pop and fashion that instantly grabbed global attention.

His connection to Calvin Klein goes beyond just modelling: Jungkook has said he genuinely likes the brand and described the partnership as more authentic than a typical endorsement. he campaign has since become one of the most talked‑about fashion collaborations of his generation, with fans and media alike celebrating his effortless cool and gender‑fluid style that pushes traditional boundaries.

Meanwhile, the rest of the BTS members are making the luxury rounds too: Jimin with Dior, RM at Bottega Veneta, Jin for Fred Jewelry, Suga at Valentino, J-Hope with Louis Vuitton, and Taehyung rocking both Celine and Cartier.

2025 marks an exciting chapter for Jungkook, who has finally returned from his mandatory military service, bringing a renewed energy that BTS fans have been eagerly awaiting. After taking a hiatus from group activities, the Golden Maknae is ready to step back into the spotlight, not just as a global pop icon but now also as Chanel’s ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty, cementing his status as a cultural and fashion powerhouse.

Fans have even more reason to celebrate: BTS is reportedly gearing up for a new album and tour, signaling that the band is ready to reclaim the stage and music charts.

With military service behind him, a luxury brand collaboration in the bag, and BTS preparing to deliver fresh music and live performances, 2025 looks set to be a landmark year for the band, and fans.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

BTS: RM, JIN, V, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, Suga and Jimin reunited in June, 2025.

BTS sweeps Spotify Wrapped 2025 in K-Pop

2m read
Jungkook in the song, Run

BTS's Run turns 10: An explosive portrait of youth

2m read
The broadcast started with Jungkook sharpening a knife for an impressively long time.

BTS's Jungkook shrimp pasta recipe: How to make it now

2m read
The best of Dubai Watch Week 2025

The best of Dubai Watch Week 2025

5m read