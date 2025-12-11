When K-pop charisma meets French couture, you get this
BTS golden boy Jungkook just added another crown to his collection — the 28-year-old singer, songwriter, and all-round icon is now Chanel’s global ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty.
Announced on Chanel Beauty’s Instagram on December 11, the post read, “Chanel is pleased to announce Jung Kook as global ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty.” Jungkook, naturally, is thrilled: “Chanel is a pioneering house that cherishes its timeless heritage while constantly reinventing itself with modernity… this partnership is especially meaningful to me.”
Chanel’s Thomas du Pré de Saint Maure praised Jungkook for his artistry and influence on a new generation — basically, a perfect match.
And he isn’t new to luxury collabs: he’s already Calvin Klein’s brand ambassador, proving he can do casual cool and haute couture. In his first campaign for the iconic American label, Jungkook modelled key pieces like ‘90s straight denim, oversized jackets, and classic logo tees, marking a high‑profile fusion of K‑pop and fashion that instantly grabbed global attention.
His connection to Calvin Klein goes beyond just modelling: Jungkook has said he genuinely likes the brand and described the partnership as more authentic than a typical endorsement. he campaign has since become one of the most talked‑about fashion collaborations of his generation, with fans and media alike celebrating his effortless cool and gender‑fluid style that pushes traditional boundaries.
Meanwhile, the rest of the BTS members are making the luxury rounds too: Jimin with Dior, RM at Bottega Veneta, Jin for Fred Jewelry, Suga at Valentino, J-Hope with Louis Vuitton, and Taehyung rocking both Celine and Cartier.
2025 marks an exciting chapter for Jungkook, who has finally returned from his mandatory military service, bringing a renewed energy that BTS fans have been eagerly awaiting. After taking a hiatus from group activities, the Golden Maknae is ready to step back into the spotlight, not just as a global pop icon but now also as Chanel’s ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty, cementing his status as a cultural and fashion powerhouse.
Fans have even more reason to celebrate: BTS is reportedly gearing up for a new album and tour, signaling that the band is ready to reclaim the stage and music charts.
With military service behind him, a luxury brand collaboration in the bag, and BTS preparing to deliver fresh music and live performances, 2025 looks set to be a landmark year for the band, and fans.
