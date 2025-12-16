Jungkook revealed that the members have been talking frequently and are in the process of assessing which songs translate best into performance. “Some songs worked really well with choreography, some didn’t,” he shared, adding that the group plans to regroup for practice around the 19th or 20th. He confirmed there are two to three performance-heavy tracks — then paused, corrected himself. "No, wait… one, two, three, four,” he said, hinting that fans should expect more than they’re anticipating.