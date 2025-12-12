The quote that set everything off: “No one says it, but I feel like Rosie is the first time we’ve seen this. The last time we’ve seen something to this effect was ‘Gangnam Style.’” Mars went on to describe PSY’s 2012 juggernaut as a watershed moment, praising its Korean-language dominance and its global sweep. Then, turning to Rosé, he added, “With ‘APT.,’ I’ve never seen this before… Rosie is this Korean girl that introduced this thing to people who don’t know about it, including myself," he told Billboard.