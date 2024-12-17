Dubai: Rose, of K-pop girl group Blackpink, and Bruno Mars’ collaboration for the hit song 'Apt' continues to reach new heights. This morning, the music video broke records as it became the fastest K-pop music video to reach 600 million views, in just 59 days, on YouTube.

The hit song, which gained wide popularity since its release on October 18, 2024, continues to set new records for the duo. The hit single, is part of Rose's new solo album, titled Rosie.

The song also became the fifth fastest music video to reach this peak on YouTube history, surpassing British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You.'

Recently, the music video also became the fastest K-pop music video to reach 500 million views on YouTube.

Not only did the music video break records, Rose also made history by becoming the first K-pop female soloist to enter Top 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, with her solo album,