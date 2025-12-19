She said her two children are now too embarrassed for her to collect them from school or attend their sports events, adding: “They’re mad at me — and they can be mad at me for the rest of their lives. I have to take that.”

Cabot was separated from her husband at the time of the concert, who was also in attendance that night. In a separate interview with The New York Times, she denied being in a sexual relationship with Mr Byron, saying they had never kissed before the concert, though she acknowledged having had a “crush” on him.

Speaking to The Times, Ms Cabot said she is now searching for work but has been told she is effectively “unemployable”, adding that the internet may have moved on, but the consequences for her have not.

In an interview that first appeared in The Times, Kristin Cabot broke her silence months after footage from a July Coldplay show in Boston showed her embracing Andy Byron, then the chief executive of tech firm Astronomer. The pair were seen swaying to the music before abruptly ducking out of view when they realised they were on the big screen.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.