So… where are they now? Andy Byron was spotted holding hands with his wife Megan in Maine, rings proudly on display, sparking reunion rumors. Meanwhile, Cabot filed for divorce in August, months after the Kiss Cam meltdown. According to a spokesperson for Kristin’s husband, Andrew Cabot, the divorce had been amicable and private before the concert even happened — proving this wasn’t the scandalous affair many online thought it was.