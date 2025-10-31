GOLD/FOREX
Coldplay's viral kiss cam returns as Halloween display—skeletons out of the closet

Viral Halloween meme revives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's infamous moment

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The unforgettable Coldplay moment returned as a Halloween costume.
The unforgettable Coldplay moment returned as a Halloween costume.

Just when you thought the Coldplay Kiss Cam chaos involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot had faded into internet history… it came back… as a Halloween meme.

Back in July, Byron and Cabot found themselves on the infamous Kiss Cam, looking equal parts startled and awkward while Chris Martin quipped from the stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The footage went viral immediately, igniting a storm of online commentary and relentless scrutiny.

Fast-forward to Halloween 2025, and the internet wasn’t done clowning them yet. Instagram user @jasongonzalok shared a video featuring two skeletons locked in a cosy embrace, clearly nodding to the original cringe-worthy Kiss Cam moment. Perfect timing, eerie vibes, and just the right level of chaos to remind us all: the internet never forgets.

After the scandal, Astronomer moved fast: Byron was placed on administrative leave, Cabot stepped down a week later, and the company quietly updated its leadership with cofounder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO.

So… where are they now? Andy Byron was spotted holding hands with his wife Megan in Maine, rings proudly on display, sparking reunion rumors. Meanwhile, Cabot filed for divorce in August, months after the Kiss Cam meltdown. According to a spokesperson for Kristin’s husband, Andrew Cabot, the divorce had been amicable and private before the concert even happened — proving this wasn’t the scandalous affair many online thought it was.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE: “Kristin and Andy had a great friendship and working relationship. Hugging your boss at a concert was awkward and inappropriate, and she owns that.”

And now, thanks to Halloween creativity, that awkward moment lives on — as skeletons. Forever.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
