Neither Kristin Cabot nor her ex-husband Byron have commented publicly about the scandal
Dubai: What started as a feel-good Coldplay concert in Boston has now exploded into a viral nightmare — and according to People magazine, it’s far more complicated than the internet thinks. Kristin Cabot, who was caught on the arena’s kiss-cam cozying up to her boss Andy Byron, has been branded a “homewrecker” online. But insiders close to the Cabot family insist the clip told only half the story.
As People reports, Kristin’s husband Andrew Cabot — the man many assumed was blindsided by the kiss-cam moment — was actually at the same show with a date of his own. The insider revealed Kristin and Andrew had already been living apart before the concert.
That doesn’t mean the kiss-cam hug was harmless. The source admitted to People that it was “inappropriate,” but slammed the aftermath as devastatingly unfair. Kristin has reportedly received nearly 900 death threats in just three days, while strangers have stalked and mocked her in public — even while she was picking up her son from work.
The insider also told People that the fallout has been brutal for the whole family. “She’s been inappropriately mislabeled as a homewrecker,” they said, noting that Kristin and Andy were part of a larger group of friends at the concert. “It’s unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be for not just individuals, but entire families.”
Neither Kristin nor Byron have commented publicly, but according to People, she’s now prioritizing her kids and avoiding public life altogether. “She’s been through a lot and it’s been hard for her to leave the house. Her kids have been through a lot too,” the insider said.
What was meant to be a night of music has now spiraled into a cautionary tale about viral culture, reputations, and just how destructive a kiss-cam moment can become.
