GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kristin Cabot files for divorce after viral Coldplay kiss cam controversy

Cabot’s personal life became matter of public fascination after she attended Coldplay gig

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sports Editor
2 MIN READ
Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, was caught cuddling with his colleague Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam during Coldplay concert in Boston.
Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, was caught cuddling with his colleague Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam during Coldplay concert in Boston.
Supplied

Dubai: Kristin Cabot, the former Astronomer executive who became the subject of viral headlines after an awkward “kiss cam” moment at a Coldplay concert, has filed for divorce.

According to NBC News, court records show that Cabot submitted a petition for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13. The outlet reported that the proceedings are still underway, with the next court hearing scheduled for November 26. Neither Cabot nor her husband’s attorneys have responded to requests for comment, NBC News added. Cabot herself has also not responded to multiple inquiries from PEOPLE.

From viral moment to media storm

Cabot’s personal life became a matter of public fascination after she attended Coldplay’s July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, alongside then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. When the pair appeared on the venue’s kiss cam, their uncomfortable reaction was captured on the stadium’s big screen and quickly circulated online.

Rather than leaning into the lighthearted moment, Cabot shielded her face while Byron ducked out of the camera’s view. The exchange prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to tease the crowd, joking that the duo might be having an “affair.” That offhand remark sparked an online frenzy, with social media users combing through the pair’s backgrounds and speculating about their relationship.

Professional fallout

As the clip spread and fueled days of commentary, Astronomer, a software company where both Byron and Cabot worked in senior roles, was drawn into the controversy. The company publicly acknowledged the situation and announced it was reviewing the matter.

Just days later, on July 19, Byron resigned as Astronomer’s CEO. A representative for the company also confirmed to PEOPLE that Cabot, who had been serving as chief people officer, stepped down from her role shortly afterward.

Public silence

Since the incident, neither Byron nor Cabot has made any public statements clarifying the nature of their relationship or responding to the speculation. Their silence has left space for continued online chatter, even as both have exited the company that linked them professionally.

What’s next

The divorce filing now marks another chapter in a saga that began as a fleeting concert moment but quickly snowballed into national headlines, impacting not only Cabot’s personal life but also her professional career.

With the next court hearing scheduled for late November, the proceedings remain ongoing.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sports Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodMusic

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

It's a screengrab of Grace Springs from This Morning/YouTube

Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal: Whistle blower spills tea

3m read
Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, was caught cuddling with his colleague Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam during Coldplay concert in Boston.

Who's Kristin Cabot in Coldplay kiss cam HR scandal?

2m read
Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, was caught cuddling with his colleague Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam during Coldplay concert in Boston.

What the viral term 'Coldplayed' means explained

2m read
Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, was caught cuddling with his colleague Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam during Coldplay concert in Boston.

Astronomer CEO placed ‘on leave’ after kiss cam scandal

2m read