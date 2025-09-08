According to NBC News, court records show that Cabot submitted a petition for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13. The outlet reported that the proceedings are still underway, with the next court hearing scheduled for November 26. Neither Cabot nor her husband’s attorneys have responded to requests for comment, NBC News added. Cabot herself has also not responded to multiple inquiries from PEOPLE.

Since the incident, neither Byron nor Cabot has made any public statements clarifying the nature of their relationship or responding to the speculation. Their silence has left space for continued online chatter, even as both have exited the company that linked them professionally.

Rather than leaning into the lighthearted moment, Cabot shielded her face while Byron ducked out of the camera’s view. The exchange prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to tease the crowd, joking that the duo might be having an “affair.” That offhand remark sparked an online frenzy, with social media users combing through the pair’s backgrounds and speculating about their relationship.

