Cabot’s personal life became matter of public fascination after she attended Coldplay gig
Dubai: Kristin Cabot, the former Astronomer executive who became the subject of viral headlines after an awkward “kiss cam” moment at a Coldplay concert, has filed for divorce.
According to NBC News, court records show that Cabot submitted a petition for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13. The outlet reported that the proceedings are still underway, with the next court hearing scheduled for November 26. Neither Cabot nor her husband’s attorneys have responded to requests for comment, NBC News added. Cabot herself has also not responded to multiple inquiries from PEOPLE.
Cabot’s personal life became a matter of public fascination after she attended Coldplay’s July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, alongside then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. When the pair appeared on the venue’s kiss cam, their uncomfortable reaction was captured on the stadium’s big screen and quickly circulated online.
Rather than leaning into the lighthearted moment, Cabot shielded her face while Byron ducked out of the camera’s view. The exchange prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to tease the crowd, joking that the duo might be having an “affair.” That offhand remark sparked an online frenzy, with social media users combing through the pair’s backgrounds and speculating about their relationship.
As the clip spread and fueled days of commentary, Astronomer, a software company where both Byron and Cabot worked in senior roles, was drawn into the controversy. The company publicly acknowledged the situation and announced it was reviewing the matter.
Just days later, on July 19, Byron resigned as Astronomer’s CEO. A representative for the company also confirmed to PEOPLE that Cabot, who had been serving as chief people officer, stepped down from her role shortly afterward.
Since the incident, neither Byron nor Cabot has made any public statements clarifying the nature of their relationship or responding to the speculation. Their silence has left space for continued online chatter, even as both have exited the company that linked them professionally.
The divorce filing now marks another chapter in a saga that began as a fleeting concert moment but quickly snowballed into national headlines, impacting not only Cabot’s personal life but also her professional career.
With the next court hearing scheduled for late November, the proceedings remain ongoing.
