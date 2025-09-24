Inside Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa's Dubai home and why his children will be 'global citizens'

“If you don’t operate from empathy, then it is very easy to be superficial and live on the surface,” he says.

“A lot of people live that way — it’s about how much money you make, what car you drive, which watch you’re wearing. But that doesn’t define you. It’s who you are on the inside, the kind of relationships you build, the value you add to other people’s lives. That’s what matters to me.”

For Robin, Dubai is both a classroom for his children and a mirror for his own growth — a place that constantly tests whether you’ll stay on the surface or dig deeper.

From cricketer to coach

Robin doesn’t want to be boxed as just “the cricketer" either. He’s clear about what's next for him.

“I’ve slowly shed the identity of me being a cricketer right now… it’s been a couple of years since I’ve retired. I still do play cricket because I love the game, but I’ve moved to the coaching space.”

This isn’t about after-dinner coaching camps. He’s co-founded True, his own company, focusing on “leadership coaching, performance coaching, and team-building coaching, primarily for corporates.”

I ask Robin the obvious but often uncomfortable question: do failed filmmakers turn critics, and do failed cricketers turn coaches? He doesn’t flinch. There’s no defensiveness in his tone, just quiet conviction.

“To be a teacher, or to be a coach, it’s a calling. It’s not a job people do ... For me, it’s about guiding people, helping them discover their own best versions — that’s where my heart is.”

The mental health mission

What sets Robin apart is how personal his work is. He doesn’t shy away from revisiting the darkest period of his life — his long battle with clinical depression.

“It was actually my journey, you know, going through clinical depression and being suicidal,” he says matter-of-factly, without softening the words. At the time, cricket offered no language for such struggles.

“Nobody was really talking about it back then. You were expected to man up, perform, move on. But inside I was crumbling.”