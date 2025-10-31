GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025: A journey of strength in pictures

Started in 2017, Dubai Fitness Challenge grows stronger in its 2025 ninth edition

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Participants perform yoga at Safa Park during the opening weekend of the first Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30x30 in 2017. The initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, returns on November 1, 2025, for its ninth edition.
Launched in 2017, DFC encourages residents to dedicate 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, turning fitness into a citywide celebration. Over the years, it has evolved into a movement that unites millions — from families and schools to corporate teams — through marathons, cycling races, yoga sessions, and boot camps.
Participants take on an obstacle course at Dubai Festival City during the 2018 opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
A dazzling closing carnival in 2018 marked the end of another successful Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC),
Participants take part in a high-energy group workout during the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2019.
Participants join the Dubai Run on November 27, 2019, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30x30.
Cyclists participate in Dubai Ride 2021 as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30x30, with Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a massive cycling track for a few hours.
Fitness enthusiasts take part in a variety of health and wellness activities during the Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30x30 in 2021.
Cyclists ride along Sheikh Zayed Road, transformed into a cycling track for the Dubai Ride in 2022.
Running until Sunday, 30 November, the upcoming edition of the city-wide active lifestyle initiative promises an unparalleled calendar of free fitness experiences designed for all ages and abilities.
Participants take a selfie after cycling down Sheikh Zayed Road on November 12, 2023, during Dubai Ride, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Thousands of runners fill Sheikh Zayed Road during Dubai Run 2024, turning the city’s main artery into a giant running track.
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
