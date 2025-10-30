Free yoga, boxing, and beach workouts - all part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025
Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge returns this Saturday, November 1, inviting residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. While the Dubai Run and Dubai Ride are among the most anticipated events, another highlight not to be missed is the return of the city’s three free Fitness Villages - open all month long with complimentary workout sessions, classes, and activities for all ages and fitness levels.
With free entry and a packed schedule of exercise sessions, the Fitness Villages offer a chance to kickstart a healthier lifestyle - all without spending a dirham.
How it works
To take part, visitors can pre-register online at the official Dubai Fitness Challenge booking website –booking.dubaifitnesschallenge.com
From yoga and mat pilates to high-intensity training and padel matches, the platform allows participants to reserve a spot in their preferred classes or even book private courts for football, volleyball, cricket, or padel - free of charge, but on a first-come, first-served basis.
1. DP World 30×30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach (1–30 November)
Back as Dubai’s largest Fitness Village, the DP World 30×30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach offers the most comprehensive line-up of activities this year. Whether you’re into beach sports, group classes, or testing your endurance, this is the ultimate destination to move more and build lasting fitness habits.
Expect everything from beach soccer, basketball, cricket, and beach volleyball to padel tennis, obstacle courses, boxing, HIIT workouts, and yoga. The village also features hydration stations and an aquapark (separate fee applies).
Bookable courts:
Padel courts
Volleyball courts
Cricket arena
Sports courts (5-a-side football and basketball)
Opening hours:
November - 1 to 30
Monday to Friday: 3pm – 11pm
Saturday and Sunday: 7am – 11pm
The Zabeel Park Fitness Village offers a vibrant mix of fitness zones and activities suitable for every level - from beginners to enthusiasts. Expect a variety of daily classes on the main stage, alongside dedicated areas for spinning, boxing, and gym workouts. There’s also a kids’ fitness zone, making it a great option for families to join the challenge together.
Active zones:
Main stage with daily group classes
Kids’ Fitness Zone
Spinning Zone
Box’d Zone
Gym
Bookable courts:
Cricket Zone
Padel Court
Basketball Court
Opening hours:
November 1 to 30
Daily from 4pm – 11pm
Set in the scenic Al Warqa’a Park, this Fitness Village is perfect for families and outdoor enthusiasts. The site’s 2.8km running and cycling track forms the heart of the experience, surrounded by a variety of active zones designed to get everyone moving.
The village includes a Cycling Hub with 75 bikes and on-site mechanics, a running club, and areas dedicated to kids, ladies, and football fans. Whether you’re joining a fitness class, testing your stamina in the multi-sports zone, or getting the children involved, there’s something for everyone.
Active zones:
Main stage with daily classes
Bike Rental Hub
Kids’ Fitness Zone
Ladies-only Zone
Gym
Running Club
Bookable courts:
Padel court
Volleyball court
Football pitches
Basketball court
Opening hours:
November 1 to 30
Daily from 4pm – 11pm
