Get ready to run on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road – the dates, timing and route details
Dubai: Dubai Run, one of the city’s most anticipated fitness events, is back for its seventh edition on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Part of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, the mass-participation event encourages residents and visitors to get moving with thousands of free fitness activities across the city.
The Dubai Run transforms Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track, offering runners the chance to pass iconic landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa. Known for its lively atmosphere, the event has become a highlight on Dubai’s calendar, bringing families, friends, and the wider community together for a day of sport and entertainment.
Date: Sunday, 23 November 2025
Start time: 6:30am
10km Route: Starts near the Museum of the Future and finishes at The Gate Building, DIFC. This route is ideal for experienced runners.
5km Route: Starts at the same point and finishes on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. This flat, family-friendly route is suitable for all ages.
Registration opens soon at DubaiRun.com
Bibs and official T-shirts can be collected from 3–22 November at Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village, Zabeel Park
All participants must register in advance and collect their official bib before the event. T-shirts are allocated according to registration eligibility.
Dubai Run is open to everyone - from serious runners to families jogging or walking together. People of Determination are also welcomed, with dedicated POD start zones and volunteer support available at both the start and finish lines.
5km start line: Participants are advised to disembark at World Trade Centre Metro Station
10km start line: Participants are advised to disembark at Emirates Tower Metro Station
Dubai Run offers a unique opportunity to experience one of the world’s largest fitness events while enjoying Dubai’s iconic skyline. Whether you’re running, jogging, or walking, it promises a day full of energy, community spirit, and fun.
