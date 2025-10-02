Registrations open for ninth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge

Flagship events include Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Stand Up Paddle and the new Dubai Yoga
Dubai: Registrations are now open for the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), set to run from November 1–30, 2025. This year’s edition promises to be the most community-focused yet, encouraging residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days under the city-wide “30x30” movement.
Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC has transformed the city into a global fitness hub every November.
Participation has grown rapidly, with 2.7 million people joining last year, marking a 244 per cent increase since 2017. More than just an annual campaign, DFC has inspired millions to prioritise their wellbeing and embrace healthier lifestyles.
This year, DFC coincides with the UAE’s “Year of Community”, making the initiative even more meaningful. The 2025 theme, “Find Your Challenge”, is a call for everyone to discover new ways to get active, no matter their age, ability or interests. It’s designed to create a shared experience that builds motivation, strengthens connections, and encourages lifelong healthy habits.
The month-long programme will feature four major flagship events:
Dubai Ride presented by DP World on November 2
Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai on November 23
Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA at Hatta Dam from November 8–9, now expanded to two days
Dubai Yoga on November 30, a new mass-participation event closing DFC with the city’s largest yoga session
These events will once again transform Dubai’s iconic locations, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, into arenas of collective movement.
Beyond the headline events, participants can explore three Fitness Villages, offering free classes, group workouts, ladies’ zones, and courts for basketball, football, padel and volleyball. Community fitness hubs and thousands of free sessions across the city will ensure there are activities for everyone throughout the month. A full calendar of events will be revealed soon.
Alongside community activities, Dubai will host several international sporting events during the Challenge, further cementing its reputation as a global sports hub. Highlights include:
Dubai Premier Padel P1 (November 9–16)
Dubai T100 Triathlon (November 15–16)
DP World Tour Championship (November 13–16)
Baseball United Season One (November 25–26)
Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens (November 28–30)
These tournaments will bring top athletes and fans to Dubai, showcasing the city’s growing status on the world stage.
With registrations now open, organisers are encouraging everyone to sign up and be part of this city-wide fitness movement. DFC 2025 is not only about individual health but also about celebrating togetherness, community spirit, and Dubai’s commitment to becoming one of the world’s most active cities.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) has become central to Dubai’s vision of being one of the world’s most active cities.
“The simplicity of the 30x30 concept – 30 minutes of activity for 30 days – continues to inspire people of all ages to prioritise their health and wellbeing,” Hareb said. “This ninth edition, delivered with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, holds special meaning in the ‘Year of Community’ as it highlights the unifying power of movement. Beyond events, DFC is creating a legacy by encouraging lifelong healthy habits and making fitness part of everyday life.”
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said the challenge, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has grown in both scale and impact.
“At its core, the 30x30 concept remains a powerful tool for making fitness accessible,” Al Khaja said. “In the UAE’s ‘Year of Community,’ the 2025 edition reinforces values of connection with a diverse calendar of free activities, from flagship events like Dubai Ride and the new Dubai Yoga, to three Fitness Villages, hubs and free classes across the city.”
He added that the milestone tenth year in 2026 would further strengthen Dubai’s culture of health, movement and togetherness.
