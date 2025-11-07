DFC 2025: Free bus, yoga on water – Your guide to Hatta Dam Stand Up Paddle

This year’s edition presented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been expanded to a full two-day affair of free activities, a move that acknowledges the growing popularity of the event. Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced paddler, this event is designed for all levels: Adult and family SUP sessions, family and adult SUP races, sunset yoga sessions on the water (yes, you’ll be doing yoga on a board) for those who are already comfortable on the SUP board, and single and double kayaking sessions too.