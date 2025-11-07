DFC 2025: Free bus, yoga on water – Your guide to Hatta Dam Stand Up Paddle

Expanded two-day edition packed with free activities for all
This weekend marks the much-anticipated return of the Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP) event, part of the broader Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 (DFC), which will take place at the stunning setting of Hatta Dam.
According to the organisers, the third edition of the format has been expanded this year because of “overwhelming demand” following participation of more than 2,300 seasoned paddlers and newcomers last year.
This year’s edition presented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been expanded to a full two-day affair of free activities, a move that acknowledges the growing popularity of the event. Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced paddler, this event is designed for all levels: Adult and family SUP sessions, family and adult SUP races, sunset yoga sessions on the water (yes, you’ll be doing yoga on a board) for those who are already comfortable on the SUP board, and single and double kayaking sessions too.
All necessary equipment (board, paddle, life jacket) and safety briefing provided.
One key convenience for participants: free shuttle bus service will be running from Dubai city to Hatta and back. The shuttle departs from the designated point shared with participants following registration.
The outing is also inclusive with adaptive water-activity support is in place for people of determination.
The Hatta Dam SUP event stands out by merging fitness, nature and community. Whether you’re paddling beneath the crest of the Hajar Mountains, joining a family session, or simply soaking in the mountain-lake backdrop, this is more than a sport event: it’s an experience.
Arrive early to allow time for check-in.
Bring a towel, change of clothes, waterproof sunscreen, cap or visor, and a small bag to store essentials while on the water.
Children aged 6-21 must be accompanied by an adult; children under 6 are not permitted.
Female participants are requested to wear shorts over swimsuits or bikinis in line with cultural sensitivity.
Date: Saturday and Sunday
Timings: 8:30 am to 5:30 pm
Location: Hatta Dam
