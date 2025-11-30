Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 concludes with surprise fireworks, sunset yoga at Zabeel Park

Inaugural Dubai Yoga draws massive crowds; organisers promise bigger 10th edition of DFC
Dubai: The ninth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge concluded on Sunday with an unexpected fireworks display and a massive sunset yoga session at Zabeel Park, marking the debut of Dubai Yoga as the month-long Challenge's grand finale.
As dusk settled over the city, thousands of participants transformed Zabeel Park into a vast open-air yoga studio, bringing the 30x30 fitness journey to a memorable close. The surprise fireworks display captivated participants and residents across the city, adding a celebratory finish to the event.
From beginners to experienced practitioners, people of all ages and abilities gathered to breathe, stretch and move together. Leading the sunset session was Dylan Werner, one of the world's most sought-after yoga instructors who transitioned to teaching yoga after serving in the US Marine Corps and working as a paramedic in California.
Werner's session featured traditional Hatha yoga poses, Qigong-inspired movements, and dynamic back bends and forward folds. Earlier sessions were led by Dubai-based experts Yash Moradia, a 10-time Guinness World Record-holding Indian yoga instructor, and Sara Medina, a Málaga-born yoga and mindfulness teacher.
With free yoga mats spread across the amphitheatre and throughout the park's green spaces, families and individuals of all ages and abilities participated together. Against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai Frame, the event featured dedicated zones for all experience levels, including spaces for People of Determination, perfectly reflecting the UAE's Year of Community.
Rasha Rahman, a Pakistani expatriate and supply chain director at a multinational consumer goods company, who has been practising yoga for over 15 years, attended her first mass yoga event in Dubai. "I'm really happy that Dubai put yoga as a separate thing in the fitness challenge," said Rahman, who also founded a health and wellness platform last year.
"Yoga goes deeper than just exercise. It changes your biochemistry over time. That's why when someone practises yoga, it's very difficult for them to stop,” she said.
British expatriate Anum Mirza, who has lived in Dubai for nine years, began her yoga journey just 18 months ago. "Dubai has changed so much in terms of fitness and wellness, especially in the last few years," said Mirza, who works in sales and has founded a career network for women.
"Because I'm really fast-paced, yoga has forced me to slow down and be with myself and my breath. It's been a life-changing experience in Dubai. We're so lucky to call this place home.”
Lloyd McMillan, managing director of a global creative agency in the Middle East, attended with his wife and daughters, continuing their family's nine-year tradition of participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
After years of running and cycling, the family welcomed the yoga addition. "This is the first time that there has been Dubai Yoga, and it was perfect to come down with our family," McMillan said.
As a first-time yoga participant, McMillan praised the event's inclusivity, noting it was "accessible for people of different experience levels and all ages."
He highlighted yoga's unique contribution to the traditionally movement-focused challenge: "Thirty minutes for yourself standing still, working on breathing and different mindfulness techniques and so on, is an incredible addition."
The sunset setting beneath the Dubai Frame created a memorable family moment, he said. "The community spirit is exactly what makes this the greatest city in the world," he said, pointing out the participation of people from diverse backgrounds.
"We can't for the 10th edition next year and to have another 30 days of activities around Dubai. But obviously this is not just about one month, but a real change in lifestyle," he added.
The event was organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council. Organisers confirmed they are already planning to make next year's milestone 10th edition "bigger and better."
"There will be more activities, more surprises. We will keep our flagship events and fitness villages happening, and there is more to come,” said AlReem Al Redha, manager of Dubai Fitness Challenge at Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) under the Department of Economy and Tourism.
Yaquoub Al Zarouni, senior manager of Dubai Fitness Challenge at DFRE, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the event's success. Speaking about the challenge's lasting impact, Al Zarouni explained that the 30-day format is designed to create lifelong habits. He emphasised that Dubai's fitness momentum extends far beyond the 30 days.
"Sport and fitness events don't stop in one place, don't stop in 30 days. It's continuing. The sports season in the UAE runs from September through May, and nowadays even in summer there are lots of events from marathons in the malls, to events at Ski Dubai and elsewhere. There's so much demand for these experiences that even if you organised events for the whole year, you still couldn't accommodate everyone."
Event organisers worldwide are drawn to Dubai due to its world-class facilities and government support, ensuring the emirate maintains its position as a leading destination for wellness and fitness initiatives, he added.
