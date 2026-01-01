Although final passenger numbers for 2025 are yet to be released, sales growth exceeded passenger traffic by an estimated 5%, highlighting the success of Dubai Duty Free’s strategy to improve customer conversion and transaction value.

“The outstanding results in 2025 reflect the focus, resilience and dedication of our team, along with the support of our suppliers and brand partners,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free. “Their combined efforts have strengthened customer engagement and spending, allowing us to set records in ten out of twelve months.”

The strong performance was driven by ten record-breaking months, with December standing out. Last month alone, sales hit Dhs922.77 million ($252.81 million), the highest monthly figure ever recorded, up 12.27% from December 2024. The milestone was boosted by Dubai Duty Free’s 42nd anniversary celebrations on 20 December, when a 25% discount offer sparked Dhs69.097 million ($19 million) in sales in just 24 hours.

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free has reported a landmark year in 2025, posting annual sales of Dhs8.680 billion ($2.378 billion), a 9.85% rise over 2024, making it the most successful year in the retailer’s 42-year history.

Over 21 million transactions were recorded in 2025, averaging 58,212 per day, with 56.8 million units sold. Departures sales reached Dhs7.864 billion ($2.155 billion), or 90.6% of total revenue, while Arrivals contributed Dhs550.86 million ($150.92 million), or 6.35%.

Dubai Duty Free’s strong performance was supported by consistent demand across its core product categories. Perfumes remained the top seller with Dhs1.601 billion ($438.67 million), accounting for 18.45% of total sales. Liquor followed with Dhs1.061 billion ($290.61 million), or 12.22% of revenue, while gold generated Dhs896.46 million ($245.60 million), contributing 10.33%. Tobacco sales reached Dhs883.60 million ($242.08 million), and confectionery brought in Dhs845.49 million ($231.64 million), driven by 719 tons of Dubai chocolate, including exclusives like Patchi Pistachio Kunafa Bar and Habibe Chocolate. Online sales amounted to Dhs230.06 million ($63.03 million), representing 2.65% of total revenue.

