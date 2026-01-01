GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Duty Free breaks records with Dhs8.68 billion in 2025 sales

High demand and exclusive products fuel strongest sales in four decades

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
2025 becomes the retailer’s most successful year ever, with December alone hitting Dhs922 million.
Dubai: Dubai Duty Free has reported a landmark year in 2025, posting annual sales of Dhs8.680 billion ($2.378 billion), a 9.85% rise over 2024, making it the most successful year in the retailer’s 42-year history.

The strong performance was driven by ten record-breaking months, with December standing out. Last month alone, sales hit Dhs922.77 million ($252.81 million), the highest monthly figure ever recorded, up 12.27% from December 2024. The milestone was boosted by Dubai Duty Free’s 42nd anniversary celebrations on 20 December, when a 25% discount offer sparked Dhs69.097 million ($19 million) in sales in just 24 hours.

“The outstanding results in 2025 reflect the focus, resilience and dedication of our team, along with the support of our suppliers and brand partners,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free. “Their combined efforts have strengthened customer engagement and spending, allowing us to set records in ten out of twelve months.”

Cidambi also expressed gratitude to the retailer’s Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for his guidance and support throughout the landmark year.

Sales outperform passenger growth

Although final passenger numbers for 2025 are yet to be released, sales growth exceeded passenger traffic by an estimated 5%, highlighting the success of Dubai Duty Free’s strategy to improve customer conversion and transaction value.

Perfumes, liquor and gold lead the way

Dubai Duty Free’s strong performance was supported by consistent demand across its core product categories. Perfumes remained the top seller with Dhs1.601 billion ($438.67 million), accounting for 18.45% of total sales. Liquor followed with Dhs1.061 billion ($290.61 million), or 12.22% of revenue, while gold generated Dhs896.46 million ($245.60 million), contributing 10.33%. Tobacco sales reached Dhs883.60 million ($242.08 million), and confectionery brought in Dhs845.49 million ($231.64 million), driven by 719 tons of Dubai chocolate, including exclusives like Patchi Pistachio Kunafa Bar and Habibe Chocolate. Online sales amounted to Dhs230.06 million ($63.03 million), representing 2.65% of total revenue.

Over 21 million transactions were recorded in 2025, averaging 58,212 per day, with 56.8 million units sold. Departures sales reached Dhs7.864 billion ($2.155 billion), or 90.6% of total revenue, while Arrivals contributed Dhs550.86 million ($150.92 million), or 6.35%.

Sustained momentum across airports

Ten months of the year – January, February, April, May, July, August, September, October, November and December – set monthly records, reflecting steady demand, strong merchandising and operational efficiency across Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The 2025 results underline Dubai Duty Free’s position as a leader in global travel retail, combining innovation, customer focus and strategic growth.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Related Topics:
DubaiRetailDubai Airports

