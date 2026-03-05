Off-plan Aman Residences unit in Jumeirah 2 spans 31,200 sq ft
Dubai: Dubai’s property market has recorded the sale of an off-plan residential apartment worth Dh422 million ($115 million), making it the third most expensive apartment ever sold in the emirate, according to market data released on Thursday.
The apartment is located in Jumeirah 2, within the Aman Residences Dubai development, a luxury project by H&H Development.
According to figures from Dubai Land Department, the property spans approximately 31,200 square feet (around 2,898 square metres). It includes six bedrooms and eight parking spaces. The average price works out to roughly Dh13,525 per square foot.
The transaction comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the region. Despite this, Dubai’s real estate market continues to show resilience and sustained investor demand, particularly in the ultra-prime segment.
The Dh422 million deal ranks among the highest-value apartment transactions ever recorded in Dubai.
The emirate’s most expensive apartment sale was registered in 2025, when a unit at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti sold for Dh550 million.
The second-most expensive apartment sale took place in 2023 at Como Residences, developed by Nakheel, where a unit was sold for Dh500 million.
The latest sale further underlines continued demand for high-end property in Dubai’s prime locations.