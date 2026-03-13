Up to 90% off: 3 Day Super Sale begins across Dubai

Shoppers can take advantage of major savings across fashion, electronics, beauty and home
Dubai’s malls are set for a busy shopping weekend as the 3 Day Super Sale Ramadan Edition gets underway with some of the biggest discounts of the year.
Running until March 15, the citywide sale organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) sees hundreds of brands slashing prices by up to 90 per cent, giving shoppers the perfect chance to score deals ahead of Eid.
Whether you are looking to update your wardrobe, add a few new pieces for the season or find the perfect Eid Al Fitr presents for friends and family, the 3 Day Super Sale offers plenty of reasons to shop. From stylish summer outfits and statement jewellery and accessories, to beauty must-haves and the latest tech, shoppers can explore deals across a wide range of categories.
Families can also pick up children’s fashion, toys and gadgets, while those planning a home refresh will find discounts on electronics, appliances and home accessories.
Running alongside Ramadan in Dubai, the initiative makes it easier than ever for shoppers to take advantage of the offers, whether browsing in-store at Dubai’s malls and retail destinations or shopping conveniently online.
Leading international and homegrown brands across categories including Sacoor Brothers, Aeropostale, Steve Madden, Armani and Aldo are among the many retailers participating, offering exclusive discounts available only during the three-day event.
With hundreds of brands and outlets taking part across Dubai’s malls and shopping centres, the campaign is expected to draw strong interest from residents looking to secure some of the season’s best bargains.
For bargain hunters and holiday shoppers alike, the 3 Day Super Sale – Ramadan Edition promises a great opportunity to grab significant savings both in-store and online, just in time for the festive season ahead.
