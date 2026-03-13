Up to 90% off: 3 Day Super Sale begins across Dubai

Dubai’s malls are set for a busy shopping weekend as the 3 Day Super Sale Ramadan Edition gets underway with some of the biggest discounts of the year.

Running until March 15, the citywide sale organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) sees hundreds of brands slashing prices by up to 90 per cent, giving shoppers the perfect chance to score deals ahead of Eid.

Whether you are looking to update your wardrobe, add a few new pieces for the season or find the perfect Eid Al Fitr presents for friends and family, the 3 Day Super Sale offers plenty of reasons to shop. From stylish summer outfits and statement jewellery and accessories, to beauty must-haves and the latest tech, shoppers can explore deals across a wide range of categories.