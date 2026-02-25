Dh2 books, 95% off: Big Bad Wolf Ramadan sale returns to Dubai this Thursday

Complete guide: 1m titles, venue, timings, MacBook prizes, vouchers, free entry and more
On the ninth day of Ramadan, the Big Bad Wolf (BBW) Books sale is set to open in Dubai Studio City’s Sound Stage, offering readers and families an extensive selection of books at affordable prices.
The 11-day sale, starting Thursday and held in partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, is celebrated as the world’s largest touring book sale. It will run until March 8, with free entry.
Doors will be open daily from 10am to 2am, allowing book lovers to browse more than one million titles, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, educational resources, and self-development guides. From popular series like Harry Potter to BTS’s Beyond the Story, the sale has something for every reader.
Discounts of up to 95 per cent and prices starting from Dh2 make the event one of the most accessible literary gatherings in the region.
When access becomes easy and affordable, reading stops being an occasional purchase and becomes a sustainable family habitAndrew Yap
With Ramadan evenings drawing families out for meaningful outings after iftar, organisers anticipate strong evening footfall for the event, which is held under the theme ‘Beyond the Noise’.
Andrew Yap, Co-founder of BBW Books, said this year’s theme reflects a growing desire for depth amid the constant distraction of modern life from social media.
“We believe that ‘Beyond the Noise’ is more than a concept. It is something tangible inside the venue, where scrolling slows down and understanding begins,” he said, noting that the tempting discounts and Dh2 starting price will remove financial barriers that often prevent families from building home libraries.
“When access becomes easy and affordable, reading stops being an occasional purchase and becomes a sustainable family habit,” he said.
Students and educators can avail a 5 per cent discount on all English books with no minimum spend. They must present a valid student or educator ID at checkout.
Shoppers will also have the opportunity to win prizes, including a MacBook Air. Those who spend Dh200 in a single receipt will receive one lucky draw entry, while Dh250 earns two entries. Every additional Dh250 spent adds two more entries. . Vouchers worth Dh1,000 are also up for grabs, with further details available on Big Bad Wolf Books’ Instagram page.
The event will also host Stage Write 2026, a 48-hour playwriting contest taking place on February 28 from 10am to 12pm. Participants can register at the venue, draw character and situation cards, and submit an original 10-minute play within 48 hours. The winning entry will receive a Dh500 cash voucher and a live theatrical adaptation at X Fest 2026 in collaboration with The Junction.
This year, the sale will feature dedicated children’s browsing areas, creative activity spaces, and a food truck zone, aiming to provide a mix of shopping and experiential activities for families during the holy month. Visitors can also take part in interactive workshops designed to encourage children to read and explore, reinforcing the sale’s focus on encouraging a family reading culture.
Where: Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City
When: Thursday, Feb 26 to March 8
Hours: 10am to 2am (daily)
Price: Books from Dh2; up to 95% off
Entry: FREE