95% off, Harry Potter, BTS & more at Dh2 in Dubai: Big Bad Wolf returns this Ramadan

Dh2 books, free entry to ‘World’s Biggest Book Sale’; discover dates, venue, timings

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Families browse books on display at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library on Thursday.
Photo: Ashwani Kumar/ Gulf News

The “World’s Biggest Book Sale” is returning to Dubai this Ramadan, promising a treasure trove for readers of all ages. Big Bad Wolf Books, in partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will open its doors at Studio City from February 26 to March 8, daily from 10am to 2am and entry is free.

Expect jaw-dropping deals: the Harry Potter seven-book fantasy set for Dh200, BTS’s Beyond the Story hardcover for Dh20, Oliver Jeffers’ Begin Again for Dh10, and discounts of up to 95 per cent across thousands of titles.

Books starting Dh2

Millions of books start at prices from just AED 2. The 2026 edition is anchored by the theme “Beyond the Noise”, placing renewed emphasis on reading as a tool for reflection, understanding, and informed thinking. The much-anticipated event attracts families, educators, and book lovers from across the UAE. Millions of titles span children’s books, educational resources, fiction, non-fiction, and self-development, and draws readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Books remain one of the most powerful tools we have to support informed, curious, and thoughtful communities.
Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books

Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said: “Big Bad Wolf Books is no longer a new concept in Dubai. It is something families actively look forward to every year. Over time, BBW has built a strong recall around affordability, loyal repeat visitors, and a permanent place on Dubai’s cultural calendar. What began as a book sale has evolved into a shared family experience, with many choosing to visit during meaningful periods such as Ramadan.”

New experience for visitors

Yap noted the aim is to elevate experience of visitors without losing what made Big Bad Wolf Books famous: massive choice, unbeatable prices, and accessibility for everyone.
“By bringing millions of books under one roof and working closely with cultural partners across the UAE, we are not just selling books; we are helping to nurture informed reading habits and make quality knowledge truly affordable for all.”

Yap underlined that by making credible, well-curated books widely accessible, BBW Books encourages reading habits that support discernment, critical thinking and lifelong learning, particularly among children and young people.

“Books remain one of the most powerful tools we have to support informed, curious, and thoughtful communities.”

Making reading accessible, engaging

Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Director of the Literature Department at Dubai Culture, said such events contribute directly to Dubai's mission of becoming a city where literature enriches daily life and fuels the creative economy, in line with the National Literacy Strategy 2016 - 2026.
“Through such initiatives, we are building year-round momentum around books and storytelling, strengthening the literary landscape."

Mohamed Noor Hersi, Representative from Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books, said the partnership reflects Sharjah Book Authority’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to knowledge and strengthening the culture of reading across the UAE.
“By collaborating with a global initiative that makes books affordable and widely available, we can reach families, children, and young readers across many diverse backgrounds. By bringing credible literature directly into communities at scale, we are making reading accessible, engaging, and part of everyday family life.”

Dh100 vouchers for grabs

Plus, shoppers can grab Dh100 vouchers while stocking up on their book hauls. A variety of food trucks will also be on-site, serving up delicious treats.
Whether you’re after bestsellers, children’s stories, or collector’s editions, this is the Ramadan sale every book lover has been waiting for.

Venue: Sound Stage, Studio City

When: From February 26 to March 8

