95% off, Harry Potter, BTS & more at Dh2 in Dubai: Big Bad Wolf returns this Ramadan

Mohamed Noor Hersi, Representative from Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books, said the partnership reflects Sharjah Book Authority’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to knowledge and strengthening the culture of reading across the UAE.

“By collaborating with a global initiative that makes books affordable and widely available, we can reach families, children, and young readers across many diverse backgrounds. By bringing credible literature directly into communities at scale, we are making reading accessible, engaging, and part of everyday family life.”