Beyond the noise: Why reading still matters in a world of constant distraction

Fairs like Big Bad Wolf Book Sale inspire new and lifelong readers with its treasure trove
In an era of endless scrolling, push notifications and short-form content, the simple act of sitting down with a book can feel almost radical. Yet for many families and educators, reading remains one of the most powerful tools for learning, imagination and connection.
That belief sits at the heart of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, which is currently taking place at Dubai Studio City, bringing together thousands of readers exploring titles across fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, travel, mindset and educational books. The event has become a familiar stop on Dubai’s cultural calendar, offering readers an opportunity not just to buy books, but to rediscover the habit of reading.
At the centre of the initiative is a wider message: in a world full of noise, reading offers clarity.
We spoke with Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, about the importance of reading today, how parents can nurture reading habits at home, and why book fairs continue to inspire both new and lifelong readers.
We live in a time where information is everywhere, but deep understanding is becoming rarer. Reading allows people to slow down and engage with ideas more thoughtfully. A book requires attention and reflection. It encourages critical thinking and imagination in a way that quick digital content often cannot.
That’s why our theme this year is Beyond the Noise. It reflects the growing desire for people to step away from constant digital distraction and reconnect with meaningful reading.
Books create a very different kind of engagement for children. When kids read, they are actively imagining the world of the story. It strengthens vocabulary, empathy and creativity at the same time.
Parents often tell us that when children choose their own books, they become much more excited about reading. At the sale we see kids exploring different sections, flipping through activity books, discovering stories and showing them to their parents. That sense of discovery is very powerful.
Start with curiosity. Reading shouldn’t feel like a task. If someone enjoys travel, start with travel writing. If they like films, try novels in the same genre. Graphic novels, biographies and short non-fiction books can also be a great entry point.
One thing many successful people have in common is that they read consistently. Some studies suggest many high achievers read dozens of books a year because it helps them keep learning and expanding their perspectives.
Books can be a starting point for so many activities. A story can inspire drawing, writing, acting out scenes, or even small science experiments depending on the theme. Activity books and storytelling sessions can also help children interact with stories in a more hands-on way.
The key is making reading a shared experience. When families talk about stories together, it creates memories and strengthens the habit.
A book fair is not just about purchasing books. It’s a place to explore and discover. When people walk through a large selection of titles, they often find books they didn’t know they were looking for.
For many visitors, it becomes a relaxing outing as well. Families come together, browse different genres, and sometimes spend hours just exploring. That sense of discovery is something online platforms cannot fully replicate.
Beyond the broader conversation around reading, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale itself offers a wide range of titles across genres. Visitors can explore everything from Arabic books and literary fiction to travel writing, graphic novels, self-development titles and brain-teasing puzzles.
Children’s sections remain among the most popular areas, with board books, activity books and young adult fiction attracting strong interest from families. Dedicated storytelling sessions and activity spaces give young readers a chance to engage with books in a more interactive way.
Parents are also encouraged not to skip the Bargains Section, which often hides unexpected treasures, from classic titles and nostalgic favourites to hidden gems that would have never been on one’s radar had it not been for the book sale.
Aside from browsing shelves, the event also hosts a series of workshops and storytelling sessions designed to deepen people’s engagement with stories. A short story writing workshop invites participants to transform simple ideas into complete narratives through guided prompts and exercises. In another session, young adults can listen to live storytelling that explores themes of identity, emotions and everyday experiences, encouraging reflection and connection through spoken stories.
For adult visitors, an intimate storytelling experience offers a quieter moment within the bustle of the event, a chance to simply sit, listen and enjoy the shared pleasure of a story told aloud.
Participation in these sessions requires pre-registration through the Big Bad Wolf website, and spaces are limited.
The event also creates room for families to pause, browse and unwind together, turning the visit into more than just a shopping trip. For many visitors, the experience lies in discovering unexpected titles, finding nostalgic books, or choosing books as meaningful gifts for friends and loved ones.
Because in the end, books offer something increasingly valuable: the chance to pause, think and imagine.
And sometimes, that quiet moment with a book is exactly what people need to move beyond the noise.
