Beyond the noise: Why reading still matters in a world of constant distraction

At the centre of the initiative is a wider message: in a world full of noise, reading offers clarity.

We spoke with Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, about the importance of reading today, how parents can nurture reading habits at home, and why book fairs continue to inspire both new and lifelong readers.

In today’s digital world, why is reading still so important?

We live in a time where information is everywhere, but deep understanding is becoming rarer. Reading allows people to slow down and engage with ideas more thoughtfully. A book requires attention and reflection. It encourages critical thinking and imagination in a way that quick digital content often cannot.

That’s why our theme this year is Beyond the Noise. It reflects the growing desire for people to step away from constant digital distraction and reconnect with meaningful reading.