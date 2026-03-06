The world’s largest book sale stays open longer after overwhelming demand
Dubai: If you have been meaning to visit Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai but have not made it yet, you now have a little more time.
The world's largest book sale, currently running at the Sound Stage in Dubai Studio City, has been extended and will now stay open until Monday March 15, a full week longer than originally planned.
Organisers confirmed the extension in response to thousands of requests from both regular visitors and first-timers who wanted more time to experience the event.
"This extension will allow more visitors to experience the event and grab their favourite titles from the one million books showcased at Studio City," said Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books.
The 2026 edition brings together approximately 18,000 titles spanning a wide range of genres and age groups, from children's board books and activity books through to fiction, young adult literature, and everything in between. The selection has been put together with the UAE's multicultural community in mind, so there is genuinely something for everyone.
This year's children's section has been reorganised by age group, split into 0 to 4, 5 to 8, and 8 to 12, making it much easier for parents to navigate with their kids rather than sifting through everything at once.
The theme for 2026 is "Beyond the Noise," a nod to the importance of slowing down and finding space for meaningful reading in a world full of digital distraction. It is a sentiment that feels particularly relevant right now.
Students and educators get an extra 5 per cent off all English books with no minimum spend, simply by showing a valid ID at checkout. Given the already accessible pricing across the fair, that is a worthwhile saving.
There are also prize draws running throughout the event. Spend Dh200 or more in a single receipt and you receive an entry to win prizes including a MacBook Air. Higher spend amounts unlock additional entries, and vouchers worth Dh1,000 are also up for grabs. Check Big Bad Wolf Books' official social media channels for the full details.
The fair is open daily from 10am to 2am, which means there is plenty of flexibility to visit whether you are an early riser or prefer a late-night browse. Entry is free for all visitors and complimentary parking is available at the venue.
Location: Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City
Dates: Until Monday 15th March
Timings: Daily from 10am to 2am
Entry:Free
Parking: Free
If you have been putting it off, this is your sign. A million books, free entry, and a two-in-the-morning closing time. You are going to need a bigger bookshelf.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.