“Music and people having a voice is so important,” he said.

“It’s great to see artists stand up for what’s going on in the world and make their voices heard.”

For Singh, the studio is more than a workplace — it is a space that demands emotional intelligence as much as technical skill.

“The studio is a safe space,” he explained.

“Artists need to feel vulnerable. You have to read the room, understand what they’re going through, and find ways to be supportive so it’s comfortable for everyone.”

Learning from legends

Over the years, Singh has collaborated with artists across genres and personalities, from Ed Sheeran and Kanye West to Travis Barker. Early in his career, he adopted a simple philosophy: never turn down a session.

“If the phone rang and it was a session, show up and take it,” he said.

“You never know who’s going to walk into the studio, or which session might turn into something long-term.”

Despite six Grammys, Singh still considers himself a student.

“Being in the studio with legends is like being in school,” he said. “You soak it in and learn. Magic is made there — you create something from nothing.”

No pause after the win

Asked whether there is such a thing as a “Grammy curse,” similar to the so-called “Oscar curse” — where winners sometimes struggle to find work or live up to expectations after a major award — Singh dismissed the idea. Winning, he said, only fuels his drive.

“Winning makes me want to work harder and be better,” he said.

“We were back in the studio tonight. Today, we all went back to work.”

His current focus is new music with Machine Gun Kelly, who is preparing for a European tour this month.

“It’s non-stop,” Singh said. “We’ve got goals and music to make.”

A message for Dubai

Though settled in Los Angeles, Singh remains closely connected to Dubai and hopes to return soon for family milestones, including his mother’s birthday and a cousin’s wedding.

Before ending the interview, he shared a message for young people in the UAE who dream of unconventional careers in music and the arts.

“If you’re pursuing something you’re passionate about, keep going,” he said.

“Don’t be afraid of failure. Sometimes when you least expect it, opportunities come that inspire you even more.”

Six Grammys later, Shaan Singh’s story is not one of overnight success, but of persistence, built on family support, long nights in the studio and a refusal to slow down.

From Dubai to Los Angeles, his journey continues to unfold, one track at a time.