Dubai: At 3am in Los Angeles, just hours after winning his sixth Grammy Award, sound engineer who was born and raised in Dubai Shaan Singh was already back in work mode.
The sound engineer, recognized for his work on Jelly Roll’s album Beautifully Broken, which won Best Contemporary Country Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, spoke to Gulf News from his home in LA, sounding more reflective than celebratory.
He did not attend the ceremony in person.
“I stayed home,” he said, laughing. Once the win was announced, he celebrated with friends at Top Golf — his Grammy party. It's his sixth Grammy win.
“It never feels old,” Singh said of the award. “It still feels exciting every time.”
Singh, who is currently Machine Gun Kelly’s sound engineer, has built a career working behind the scenes with some of the biggest names in global music. His recent Grammy marks another milestone in a journey that began not in Hollywood or New York, but in Dubai.
Born and raised in Dubai, Singh comes from a family deeply rooted in the city. His mother Aruna Singha and in our eyes, the perfect momager, who wrote to Gulf News after his latest win, described how the family has lived in Dubai since 1969, with generations educated at St Mary’s High School.
Though his professional training took shape in the United States, Singh credits his family for planting the seeds of his musical journey.
“My dad would play me songs on his guitar and sing,” he recalled. “My mom and sister can all sing too. My whole family is talented and supportive.”
That support, he said, has never wavered. His mother remains his biggest cheerleader, staying in touch with the artists he works with and following his career closely.
“She always checks in and asks how everyone is doing,” Singh said.
“I’m very grateful and blessed to have that support.”
This year’s Grammy Awards stood out for their political tone, with artists using the stage to address global and domestic issues. Singh believes music has a responsibility that goes beyond charts and trophies.
“Music and people having a voice is so important,” he said.
“It’s great to see artists stand up for what’s going on in the world and make their voices heard.”
For Singh, the studio is more than a workplace — it is a space that demands emotional intelligence as much as technical skill.
“The studio is a safe space,” he explained.
“Artists need to feel vulnerable. You have to read the room, understand what they’re going through, and find ways to be supportive so it’s comfortable for everyone.”
Over the years, Singh has collaborated with artists across genres and personalities, from Ed Sheeran and Kanye West to Travis Barker. Early in his career, he adopted a simple philosophy: never turn down a session.
“If the phone rang and it was a session, show up and take it,” he said.
“You never know who’s going to walk into the studio, or which session might turn into something long-term.”
Despite six Grammys, Singh still considers himself a student.
“Being in the studio with legends is like being in school,” he said. “You soak it in and learn. Magic is made there — you create something from nothing.”
Asked whether there is such a thing as a “Grammy curse,” similar to the so-called “Oscar curse” — where winners sometimes struggle to find work or live up to expectations after a major award — Singh dismissed the idea. Winning, he said, only fuels his drive.
“Winning makes me want to work harder and be better,” he said.
“We were back in the studio tonight. Today, we all went back to work.”
His current focus is new music with Machine Gun Kelly, who is preparing for a European tour this month.
“It’s non-stop,” Singh said. “We’ve got goals and music to make.”
Though settled in Los Angeles, Singh remains closely connected to Dubai and hopes to return soon for family milestones, including his mother’s birthday and a cousin’s wedding.
Before ending the interview, he shared a message for young people in the UAE who dream of unconventional careers in music and the arts.
“If you’re pursuing something you’re passionate about, keep going,” he said.
“Don’t be afraid of failure. Sometimes when you least expect it, opportunities come that inspire you even more.”
Six Grammys later, Shaan Singh’s story is not one of overnight success, but of persistence, built on family support, long nights in the studio and a refusal to slow down.
From Dubai to Los Angeles, his journey continues to unfold, one track at a time.
