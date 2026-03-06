From Expo City to Festival City, here are the Ramadan spots still running
Two ways to break your fast under the iconic Al Wasl dome. Iftar Al Souk is a relaxed, market-style experience where you move between food stations at your own pace. Iftar Al Majlis offers a seated international buffet with live traditional music. Members of Homat Al Watan and their families are welcome with complimentary Iftar, no booking needed.
Location: Expo City Dubai
Price: Iftar Al Souk from Dh150 | Iftar Al Majlis from Dh285
Timings: Until March 15
This lively market features food vendors, traditional desserts, Oud and Qanoon performances, Arabic calligraphy, lantern parades, and the nightly IMAGINE Ramadan Reflections light show. The Bay by Social offers food, coffee, carnival vibes, and activities for all ages.
Location: Dubai Festival City
Price: Free entry
Timings: Daily until March 23 | Market from 4pm to midnight | IMAGINE show at 7pm
Now in its fourth edition, this free-entry market transforms the plaza behind the Museum of the Future into a Ramadan village with local and international brands, live entertainment, children's activities, and dining. Pair it with Iftar at the Ramadan Majlis at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, where an Emirati chef leads a heritage-inspired menu with alfresco shisha and views of the Museum of the Future.
Location: Emirates Towers Plaza, Downtown Dubai
Price: Free entry | Iftar from Dh160
Timings: Running now through Ramadan
Forget formal. This cosy pop-up inside Tandoor Tina has low seating, patterned rugs, beanbags, board games, PlayStations, live music, and a menu of comfort food and hot drinks. No reservations needed.
Location: 25hours Hotel One Central
Price: À la carte
Timings: Daily from 6.30pm to 3am until end of Ramadan
Homegrown Emirati restaurant Gerbou serves a set Iftar menu rooted in local flavours. Think chicken musakhan, lamb harees, and umm ali, followed by Suhoor into the early hours.
Location: Nad Al Sheba
Price: From Dh315
Timings: Iftar from sunset to 9pm | Suhoor from 9pm to 3am
A sunset Iftar with Provençal-inspired sharing dishes and traditional Ramadan flavours including baklava and oriental ices. Set menu and à la carte both available.
Location: Maison Mer, Jumeirah
Price: From Dh195 per person
Timings: Daily from 6pm to 8.30pm
Break fast on the open-air quayside of the iconic QE2 ocean liner with views of the Arabian Sea. The buffet features traditional Ramadan favourites with water, tea and coffee included. A private Majlis option is available. Under-fours dine free.
Location: Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Dubai Harbour
Price: Iftar Buffet from Dh285 | Private Majlis from Dh355 | Children aged 4 to 10 at Dh140
Timings: Daily from 6pm to 8pm
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.