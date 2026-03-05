Major attractions pause operations while malls, transport and services continue
Dubai: Daily life in Dubai is continuing, but with some adjustments. While essential services remain fully operational and most of the city is open for business, a number of major attractions have temporarily closed as a precautionary measure in line with official guidance.
Here is a clear breakdown of what you need to know before heading out.
Ain Dubai The world's largest observation wheel is closed on Thursday and Friday March 5- 6. Anyone with existing bookings is advised to check the official website before visiting.
Dubai Parks and Resorts All parks under this umbrella, including Motiongate, LEGOLAND, Real Madrid World and Riverland, are closed on Thursday and Friday March 5- 6. The park confirmed on Instagram: "Dubai Parks and Resorts is closed today as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance."
Global Village Global Village has extended its closure from Sunday March 1 through to and including Friday March 6. The attraction confirmed on Instagram: "Global Village will remain closed until Friday March 6 as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance."
Dubai Festival City Mall Drone Show While the mall's retail and dining outlets remain open, along with its nightly water and light show, the daily Ramadan drone show has been postponed until further notice.
Shopping Malls Dubai's major shopping malls including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta and City Centre Deira remain open with retail and dining operating as normal. Indoor malls are considered safer environments and have continued to welcome visitors. That said, individual attractions within malls such as ice rinks, VR parks and cinemas may have adjusted their hours or capacity. It is worth checking directly with specific venues before heading out.
Supermarkets and Grocery Stores All major supermarkets are open during their regular trading hours. Supply chains are running normally and shelves are fully stocked. A number of retailers have reminded customers to shop responsibly and avoid panic buying, as deliveries are continuing as usual across the country.
Restaurants and Cafes Many restaurants and cafes across Dubai are operating during their usual hours. Check directly with the venue or through a booking platform before visiting, as individual spots may have made adjustments.
Public Transport Dubai's public transport network is running normally. The Metro, buses, water taxis and RTA taxis are all on their standard schedules. Check the official RTA app for any real-time updates before travelling.
Hotels Dubai's major hotels and resorts remain open. Core services are running, though some outdoor events, rooftop venues and entertainment programmes may be scaled back. Contact your hotel directly for the most up-to-date information on what is available.
Healthcare Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies across the UAE are fully operational. Emergency services are available and routine appointments are continuing as scheduled. Contact your healthcare provider directly if you have any specific concerns.
Government and Delivery Services Federal and local government digital platforms continue to operate. Grocery and food delivery apps are also running across the country, though delivery times may vary by area.
Limited flight operations have resumed at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International from the evening of March 2. Emirates and flydubai are operating a small number of services, prioritising passengers with earlier bookings. This is a phased restart and not a return to normal schedules.
Do not go to the airport unless your airline has directly confirmed your flight. For rebooking and refund queries, visit emirates.com or flydubai.com, or contact your travel agent.
A few important reminders while things remain in flux:
Follow only official sources for updates, including the Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) and UAE NCEMA
If you hear loud sounds outdoors, move inside immediately. These are air defence interceptions and are not a cause for panic
Avoid large outdoor gatherings until further notice
Do not share unverified videos, images or rumours on social media
Check official websites and social media channels before visiting any attraction
The city is very much functioning. Essential services are running, shops are open, and daily routines are continuing. The closures in place are precautionary, and the guidance from authorities is clear: stay informed through official channels, follow the advice, and carry on sensibly.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.