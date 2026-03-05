GOLD/FOREX
Nesto launches new lifestyle trends LookBook in a grand multicultural ceremony

Eid Sale with up to 50 per cent off across all UAE outlets until March 22

Gulf News Report
Dubai: Nesto Hypermarkets unveiled its latest Lifestyle Trends LookBook at a vibrant release ceremony held at Nesto Mia Mall, Sharjah–UAE. The event featured international models representing diverse nationalities, highlighting Nesto’s strong presence in the region’s fashion and lifestyle space.

The new LookBook showcases over 1,000 stylish arrivals across Men’s, Women’s, Kids, and Footwear categories, reinforcing Nesto’s commitment to delivering trendy, quality, and affordable fashion for all customers.

In celebration of the festive season, Nesto announced its Eid Sale with up to 50% OFF across all UAE outlets until March 22, offering shoppers an added reason to explore the latest trends.

The ceremony emphasised creativity, inclusivity, and Nesto’s vision to make global fashion accessible to every home, further establishing the brand as a top lifestyle destination.

