She didn't want to play: Filipina expat’s first-ever UAE Lottery turns into Dh100K win

‘I was shaking’: Beginner’s luck strikes big for Mia Catherine Sumbal Alah
In a stroke of incredible fortune, Filipina expat Mia Catherine Sumbal Alah won Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Chance and it was her very first attempt.
Mia, who has called the UAE home since 2022, admitted she was never a lottery player until her family nudged her to give it a try.
“This is the first time I joined this kind of a game. I wasn’t interested until my husband and sister-in-law introduced me to this lottery,” she said.
The shock of seeing Dh100,000 in her account left Mia stunned.
“I didn’t know what that was. I thought maybe it was just telling me I could win this prize (Dh100,000) if I joined. Then my husband said: ‘We won, we won!’ and that was it. I was shaking," she recalled.
"I don’t even know what I felt at that moment. It made me happy, of course. This will be a big help for us," she said, her voice trembling with emotion.
Her thoughts immediately turned to family.
"I remembered my sister who just passed away. We always dreamed of helping our parents,” Mia said, tears streaming down her face.
Mia plans to use her unexpected windfall to buy land and a house for her parents and to secure a future for her baby.
“I will continue,” said Mia, adding that she plans to try her luck in future draws.