Former UAE educator earns unanimous nod from judges inspiring overseas Filipinos worldwide
Dubai: After nearly a decade of teaching in the UAE, Filipina educator Apple Grace Bernadas has taken center stage in Europe and won over all four judges in the blind auditions of The Voice of Finland.
Bernadas, who previously worked as a teacher in Dubai, secured a rare four-chair turn on the popular singing competition, advancing to the next round and drawing praise from viewers at home and abroad.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Bernadas reflected on her years in the Emirates, where she served as an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and educator.
“My journey as an OFW teacher in the UAE for almost ten years was one of courage, sacrifice, and growth," said Bernadas.
"It wasn’t easy being away from home, but the experience strengthened me, not just as a teacher, but as a person. Those years taught me discipline, patience, and the importance of holding on to your dreams even while carrying responsibilities."
Like many Filipinos who move abroad seeking better opportunities for their families, Bernadas said the UAE became her stepping stone, not just professionally but also personally.
She added that those years laid the groundwork for her eventual return to music, a passion she had long put on hold.
In March last year, Bernadas relocated to Finland to pursue further studies and professional development in education.
Finland is widely recognised for the quality of its academic system. According to figures published by the World Population Review this 2026, it ranks among the top 20 countries for best education.
But while adjusting to life in a new country, Bernadas began revisiting an old dream.
"While rebuilding my life here, I slowly reconnected with a dream I had set aside for many years, and that is singing," she told Gulf News.
Describing her decision to audition as a "leap of faith," she admitted the experience was daunting.
"It was intimidating, but I reminded myself that this opportunity was not only for me, but for every Filipino who has ever been afraid to try again."
Singing “The Greatest Performance of My Life,” Bernadas delivered a show-stopping audition that prompted all four judges to turn their chairs, the ultimate seal of approval on the show.
Her performance quickly gained attention online, with Filipinos from the Philippines, the UAE, and other parts of the world, expressing support and pride in her achievement.
"My inspiration comes from my journey as an OFW, my family, and my faith," said Bernadas.
"Every song I choose carries meaning, it reflects sacrifice, hope, and perseverance. When I sing, I sing with purpose, gratitude, and prayer."
As Bernadas prepares for the next stage of the competition, she has expressed gratitude to her fellow Filipinos who are rooting for her.
"This journey is not just mine; it belongs to all of us. I hope my story reminds you that no matter where we are in the world, our voices matter, our dreams are valid, and we will always have something beautiful to offer," said Bernadas.
For many OFWs, her four-chair turn is more than entertainment. She is a representation that even after years of putting family first, it is never too late to reclaim a dream.