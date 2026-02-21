Viral video: Fan asks Alex Eala to marry her son after Dubai Tennis Championship win

Viral video shows fan holding proposal sign after Eala’s Dubai victory
Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alex Eala’s milestone run at the Dubai Tennis Championships delivered a memorable off-court moment when a spectator held up a marriage proposal sign directed at her shortly after her third-round victory over Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Eala, 20, had just secured one of the biggest wins of her career, defeating Cîrstea 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament for the first time.
A woman in the crowd held up a handwritten sign that read: “Alex, marry my son please.” The moment was captured in a video shared on social media by tennis outlet The Tennis Letter, quickly gaining traction online.
Eala appeared surprised by the message and reacted with a smile as nearby spectators laughed and cheered. She acknowledged fans warmly before continuing along the player exit area following her victory.
The viral moment came amid a career-defining week for Eala. Her win over Cîrstea earned her a place in the quarterfinals against world No. 4 Coco Gauff, one of the top players on the WTA Tour.
Eala’s run ended in the quarterfinals after Gauff secured a straight-sets victory, but the Filipina player’s performance in Dubai earned her valuable ranking points and global recognition.
According to the WTA, Eala has already reached a career-high ranking of No. 40 and remains among the sport’s fastest-rising young players.