Filipino fans never disappoint: US tennis star Desirae Krawczyk shares her mom is a fan of Filipina athlete Alex Eala

Krawczyk shares how her Filipina mother nearly skipped her own match for Eala
Dubai: American tennis player Desirae Krawczyk has shared how Filipino fans express enthusiasm, citing her own mother as an example.
The four-time Grand Slam champion in mixed doubles has revealed that her Filipina mother is a big fan of rising tennis star Alex Eala, that much so she almost forgot about her daughter’s own match.
In an episode of The Player’s Box podcast, where Krawczyk has appeared alongside fellow American tennis players Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Jennifer Brady, the former has recounted her mother’s excitement about Eala.
"My mom’s Filipino and she's like 'I want to go watch Alex Eala play'. She's crazy about Alex," said Krawczyk in the podcast.
"She's like 'I'm going to come watch her when she plays on Thursday'," referring to the Indian Wells tournament.
The response has caught Krawczyk off guard since she has also been set to play on the said day.
"Oh, oh, yes, you too! Yes, yes. I’m going to come watch you too," said Krawczyk's mother.
Moreover, Krawczyk has highlighted that her mother once attended a practice session at the US Open to get a glimpse of Eala.
"My mom went to the US Open last year. Alex was obviously huge then," recalled Krawczyk.
"She was like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to see Alex. Maybe I’ll get a picture with her but I also want a picture with Jenny. I want a picture with everyone'."
The fangirl moment did not end there. When Eala has been scheduled to play at the Indian Wells Open in California, Krawczyk’s mother has even planned to prepare homemade Filipino dishes to share with Eala.
“She was like, 'I’m going to make her pancit,' which is a famous noodle dish in the Philippines, 'and then lumpia,' which is like these egg roles," shared Krawczyk.
Eala’s growing popularity among Filipino fans has been widely visible at global tournaments.
Their strong support has been recently felt during Eala’s match against American star Coco Gauff at Indian Wells, where Filipino spectators have been highly vocal in backing the young player.
Krawczyk story has proven how Eala has become a symbol of excitement and pride for Filipino tennis fans around the world.