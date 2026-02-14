Alex Eala: Fans make me "feel at home"

She heads into Dubai fresh off the back of the WTA 1000 event in Qatar, although her run was short-lived. Despite coming in on the back of a career-high ranking and growing confidence from her strong showing in Abu Dhabi. After entering the tournament’s main draw, she faced Czech player, Tereza Valentova in the first round. Eala put up a competitive fight in the opening set, which went to a close tiebreak, but ultimately lost 7-6(6), 6-1, bringing her Qatar campaign to an end in the opening round.