Alex Eala to debut at Dubai Tennis Championships

Filipino tennis star enters world’s Top-40 for first time on Monday
Dubai: After making an early exit at the Qatar Open, Alex Eala is all set to debut at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next week.
The 20-year-old Filipina entered the World’s Top 40 on Monday morning and will compete in Dubai among a star-studded field that features 18 of the world’s top 20, including World No1 Aryna Sabalenka and last month’s Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina.
Eala was ranked No139 in the world just 12 months ago, but has soared up the rankings in recent weeks courtesy of a series of strong showings. Starting in New Zealand, she reached the semi-finals in Auckland before adding quarter-final appearances in Manila and again last week in Abu Dhabi. In Doha, Eala suffered a round-of-64 elimination at the hands of Czech teen qualifier Tereza Valentova, 6(6)-7, 1-6.
“Immensely grateful for the people who continuously show up for me and the sport,” Eala said after the match. “You all inspire me every day.”
The Dubai’s women tournament, which runs from February 15-21, is marking its 26th edition this month.
Eala will relish the opportunity to test her rapidly developing game against the Tour’s established leaders again so quickly as she targets a breakthrough run at WTA 1000 level. Her Dubai debut forms part of a demanding early-season schedule that has already seen her make her Australian Open main-draw bow and win Melbourne’s Kooyong Classic exhibition.
Following the conclusion of WTA week, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will stage its ATP 500 men’s tournament from February 23-28, completing a fortnight of world-class tennis in the emirate.