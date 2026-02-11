GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala to debut at Dubai Tennis Championships

Filipino tennis star enters world’s Top-40 for first time on Monday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alex Eala to debut at Dubai Tennis Championships
Owen Hammond

Dubai: After making an early exit at the Qatar Open, Alex Eala is all set to debut at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next week.

The 20-year-old Filipina entered the World’s Top 40 on Monday morning and will compete in Dubai among a star-studded field that features 18 of the world’s top 20, including World No1 Aryna Sabalenka and last month’s Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina.

Eala was ranked No139 in the world just 12 months ago, but has soared up the rankings in recent weeks courtesy of a series of strong showings. Starting in New Zealand, she reached the semi-finals in Auckland before adding quarter-final appearances in Manila and again last week in Abu Dhabi. In Doha, Eala suffered a round-of-64 elimination at the hands of Czech teen qualifier Tereza Valentova, 6(6)-7, 1-6.

“Immensely grateful for the people who continuously show up for me and the sport,” Eala said after the match. “You all inspire me every day.”

The Dubai’s women tournament, which runs from February 15-21, is marking its 26th edition this month.

Eala will relish the opportunity to test her rapidly developing game against the Tour’s established leaders again so quickly as she targets a breakthrough run at WTA 1000 level. Her Dubai debut forms part of a demanding early-season schedule that has already seen her make her Australian Open main-draw bow and win Melbourne’s Kooyong Classic exhibition.

Following the conclusion of WTA week, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will stage its ATP 500 men’s tournament from February 23-28, completing a fortnight of world-class tennis in the emirate.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis playerDubai Duty FreeTennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala labels Abu Dhabi Open win “special”

Alex Eala labels Abu Dhabi Open win “special”

2m read
Eala was emotional after her win

Alex Eala pulls off comeback win at Abu Dhabi Open

2m read
Alex Eala off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi Open

Alex Eala off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi Open

1m read
Alex Eala to compete at Philippine Women’s Open

Alex Eala to compete at Philippine Women’s Open

2m read