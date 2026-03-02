Alex Eala’s stardom resembles that of Sania Mirza, Genie Bouchard says

World No 31 advances to next round of Indian Wells Open after receiving a first-round bye
Dubai: Alex Eala’s popularity continues to soar, with the young Filipina drawing massive crowds wherever she competes. At both the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and the Abu Dhabi Open, fans packed the stands to watch her matches — a trend that has become increasingly common as her profile rises on the global stage.
Former world No 5 Genie Bouchard was among those who took notice, even comparing Eala’s growing star power to some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. During a live episode of Tennis Channel, Bouchard jokingly answered “Yeah, Taylor Swift” when asked if she had seen any female athlete receive the kind of support Eala enjoys worldwide — referencing global pop icon Taylor Swift.
“I have to say a little bit of Sania Mirza, back in her heyday, the Indian fans took to her and they followed her around the globe but obviously not to this extend. I think the ceiling that Alex Eala has is obviously that much higher.
“Maybe Manny Pacquiao when he was at the top of his game and alongside Roger Federer, he actually had more prize money. So, I think if Eala can keep doing well with her tennis. Who knows? Sky’s the limit on the court, off the court, she could be rolling it if you will.”
Eala, currently ranked World No 31, advanced to the next round of the Indian Wells Open after receiving a first-round bye as one of the tournament’s 32 seeded players. Main draw action begins March 4.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters also weighed in, comparing Eala’s rising fame to that of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Speaking on her Love All podcast, Clijsters noted that with greater visibility comes greater scrutiny.
“A lot of players know her now — her strengths and weaknesses,” Clijsters said. “That’s something she’ll have to manage, making her strengths even stronger while continuing to improve areas of her game. And dealing with life as a superstar — like Michael Jordan in the Philippines — isn’t easy. People see it online and in the news, but handling that level of attention and change can be very challenging.”