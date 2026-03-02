Alex Eala’s stardom resembles that of Sania Mirza, Genie Bouchard says

“Maybe Manny Pacquiao when he was at the top of his game and alongside Roger Federer, he actually had more prize money. So, I think if Eala can keep doing well with her tennis. Who knows? Sky’s the limit on the court, off the court, she could be rolling it if you will.”

“I have to say a little bit of Sania Mirza , back in her heyday, the Indian fans took to her and they followed her around the globe but obviously not to this extend. I think the ceiling that Alex Eala has is obviously that much higher.

Former world No 5 Genie Bouchard was among those who took notice, even comparing Eala’s growing star power to some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. During a live episode of Tennis Channel, Bouchard jokingly answered “Yeah, Taylor Swift” when asked if she had seen any female athlete receive the kind of support Eala enjoys worldwide — referencing global pop icon Taylor Swift.

“A lot of players know her now — her strengths and weaknesses,” Clijsters said. “That’s something she’ll have to manage, making her strengths even stronger while continuing to improve areas of her game. And dealing with life as a superstar — like Michael Jordan in the Philippines — isn’t easy. People see it online and in the news, but handling that level of attention and change can be very challenging.”

