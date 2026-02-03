Eala moves into the Round of 16 where she is set to face 31-year-old Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala secured a commanding start to her WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open campaign, defeating Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at the Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre on Monday.
The victory marks a triumphant return to the main tour for Eala, who recently climbed to a new career-high world ranking of No. 45. The 20-year-old left-hander needed one hour and 31 minutes to dismantle the challenge of the 79th-ranked Sonmez.
The win comes as a timely boost for Eala, who recently navigated a high-pressure homecoming at the Philippine Women’s Open in Manila. While her historic home run ended in the quarterfinals against eventual champion Camila Osorio, the Filipina ace appears to have carried that momentum into the Gulf region, much to the delight of the local Filipino diaspora in the UAE.
Following this opening-round victory, Eala moves into the Round of 16 where she is set to face 31-year-old Aliaksandra Sasnovich, currently ranked 109th, enters the second round after pulling off a major upset against world No. 29 Paula Badosa.
