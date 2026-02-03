GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala cruises past Zeynep Sonmez at Abu Dhabi Open

Eala moves into the Round of 16 where she is set to face 31-year-old Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alex Eala cruises past Zeynep Sonmez at Abu Dhabi Open
X / wta

Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala secured a commanding start to her WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open campaign, defeating Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at the Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre on Monday.

The victory marks a triumphant return to the main tour for Eala, who recently climbed to a new career-high world ranking of No. 45. The 20-year-old left-hander needed one hour and 31 minutes to dismantle the challenge of the 79th-ranked Sonmez.

Manila test pays off

The win comes as a timely boost for Eala, who recently navigated a high-pressure homecoming at the Philippine Women’s Open in Manila. While her historic home run ended in the quarterfinals against eventual champion Camila Osorio, the Filipina ace appears to have carried that momentum into the Gulf region, much to the delight of the local Filipino diaspora in the UAE.

Round of 16 clash

Following this opening-round victory, Eala moves into the Round of 16 where she is set to face 31-year-old Aliaksandra Sasnovich, currently ranked 109th, enters the second round after pulling off a major upset against world No. 29 Paula Badosa.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Alex Eala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala during a practice session on Sunday.

I want to keep maturing, says Filipino star Alex Eala

3m read
Eala had reached the quarter-finals following dominant wins over Russia’s Alina Charaeva and Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume.

Quarter-final heartbreak for Eala in Philippine Open

1m read
Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey and umpire Chase Urban help a ball kid who fainted, from the court during her first round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

Watch: Sonmez stops play to help ballkid at Aus Open

2m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala

This year is about dreaming big, Alex Eala says

2m read