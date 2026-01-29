"It's a full-circle moment to see how far tennis has come in the Philippines."

"Of course it's added pressure playing at home, but it's nothing compared to the pressures that regular everday Filipinos have to face providing for their families."Eala told the crowd earlier in the week.

Eala had reached the quarter-finals following dominant wins over Russia’s Alina Charaeva and Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume. Against Osorio, however, the Filipina struggled to find the same rhythm, though she remained competitive until the final point of the contest.

Eala’s focus now shifts immediately to the Middle East. The Filipina sensation is set to fly to the United Arab Emirates for the WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which runs from 1 to 7 February.

