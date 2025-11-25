Belinda Bencic, Alex Eala among stars for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Known for her precision, resilience, and all-court versatility, the Swiss star remains unbeaten at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open — a tournament she has quickly made her own. Her 2025 triumph was one of the event’s most emotional moments as she celebrated on court with her daughter, Bella, in front of a packed Zayed Sports City crowd.

Currently ranked World No. 11, Bencic returns to Abu Dhabi in search of a third title after winning the trophy in both 2023 and 2025. Her victory earlier this year over American Ashlyn Krueger capped a remarkable comeback season following maternity leave, further cementing her reputation as one of the WTA Tour’s most consistent and dynamic players.

Eala said: “Playing in Abu Dhabi in 2024 was such an amazing experience. The support from the Filipino fans and the incredible atmosphere really inspired me. I’ve been working hard and have learned so much since then, and I’m thrilled to be coming back stronger for the 2026 tournament. It’s an honour to compete alongside so many top players.”

Joining her in the early player announcement is 20-year-old Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala, one of Asia’s most exciting young prospects. Since making her Abu Dhabi debut in 2024, Eala has steadily climbed the WTA rankings, breaking into the Top 50 this year after a strong run of tour performances, having only entered the Top 100 at the end of March 2025.

Bencic said: “It feels amazing to be coming back to Abu Dhabi again as defending champion. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a special tournament for me — I’ve had some of my best memories here. The atmosphere is always incredible, and it means so much to return to a place where I’ve felt so much support from the fans. I’m looking forward to another great week of tennis in February.”

Organised by IMG in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly become one of the WTA’s most prestigious events. Following a record-breaking 2025 edition that featured eight of the world’s top 20 players and drew thousands of fans, the 2026 tournament promises another week of world-class tennis, family-friendly entertainment, and vibrant community engagement.

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at Mubadala Tennis, added: “Each year, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s premier tennis events, and we are delighted to welcome Belinda Bencic and Alexandra Eala as the first names confirmed for 2026. Belinda has a special history with this tournament, and her return as defending champion sets the tone for another thrilling edition.”

